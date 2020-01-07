Division-leading Portland defeats Spokane Chiefs

From staff reports

PORTLAND – The Spokane Chiefs had their second chance in five days to slow down the Portland Winterhawks, who had won 11 of their last 12 games, including a 6-4 win in Spokane last Thursday.

But the Winterhawks’ (28-6-1-3, 60 points) potent offense was too much for the Chiefs (20-13-4-1, 45) as Portland won 5-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play at the Moda Center.

After Cordel Larson poked in his 11th goal of the season, the Winterhawks ripped off four straight goals across the first and second periods to put the game out of reach.

The Chiefs got one back late in the second period as Eli Zummack scored his 13th goal.

Zummack extended his WHL-leading point streak to 15 games.

Jack Finley added his ninth goal at the 6:35 mark in the third period to make it a one-goal game.

Spokane pulled its goalie late in the third period and Portland’s Jaydon Dureau scored – his second goal of the game – with 54 seconds left in regulation.

The Chiefs failed to score on three power-play opportunities while allowing Portland to score on one of two man advantages.

Adam Beckman and Filip Kral each added two assists for the Chiefs.

Beckman’s 10-game scoring streak was snapped, but his two helpers extended his point streak to 11 games.

The Chiefs sit 15 points back from U.S. Division-leading Portland.