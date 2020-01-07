Boys basketball: Blaine Vasicek scores 34 points, West Valley defeats Pullman

From staff reports

Blaine Vasicek scored 34 points on eight 3-pointers and the visiting Eagles (5-5, 1-2) beat the Greyhounds (5-5, 1-2) 67-56 in a Great Northern League game on Tuesday.

Brayden Roberts and Ethan Kramer led Pullman, scoring nine points apiece.

East Valley 62, Cheney 60: Reece Rasmussen scored 17 points and the Knights (5-7, 2-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-7, 1-2).

Coleton Hanson added 12 points for East Valley. Kaiden Custer scored 15 points to lead Cheney.

Northeast 1A

Riverside 51, Lakeside 48: Jordan Nortz scored 18 points and the Rams (5-6, 1-2) beat the visiting Eagles (4-7, 1-2).

Brady Supanchick added 13 points for Riverside. Brandon Field led Lakeside with 14 points.

Deer Park 45, Newport 41: Dawson Youngblood scored 16 points and the visiting Stags (9-2, 4-0) beat the Grizzlies (6-5, 1-3).

Jobi Gelder and Gavin Hanson added 10 points apiece for Deer Park and Ben Krogh led Newport with 15.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 59, Reardan 48: Jacob Holling scored 21 points and the Lancers (11-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Indians (6-5, 2-2).

Tayshawn Colvin added 16 points for Liberty.

Liberty held Reardan to one point in the final quarter.

Tyler Sprecher scored 14 points to pace Reardan.

Cusick 78, Republic 30: Colton Seymour scored 18 points and the Panthers (7-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Tigers (2-8, 2-4).

Bode Seymour, Brandon LeVasseur and Celias Holmes all scored 13 points for Cusick.

Republic was led by Koty Dellinger with 11 points.

Tekoa-Rosalia 67, Asotin 52: Riley McLain scored 30 points and the visiting Timberwolves (5-7, 1-3) beat the Panthers (3-10, 1-4).

Anthony Gehring added 17 points for Tekoa-Rosalia, and Kenneth Lenoir scored another 11. Noah Renzelman led Asotin with 23 points.

Colfax 59, Northwest Christian 36: John Lustig scored 21 points and the Bulldogs (9-3, 2-1) defeated the Crusaders (9-4, 2-0) in a nonleague game.

David Maynard led Northwest Christian with 10 points.

Northeast 1B

Valley Christian 71, Columbia 51: Sam Reese scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the visiting Panthers (3-2, 3-2) beat the Lions (2-7, 0-5).

Alex Chadduck added 17 points for Valley Christian and Soloman Christen scored 17 for Columbia.

Odessa 62, Wellpinit 53: Ryan Moffet scored 29 points and the visiting Tigers (7-0, 4-0) beat the Redskins (4-5, 2-3).

Marcus King added 15 points for Odessa.

Aidan Wynne scored 11 points to lead Wellpinit.

Selkirk 70, Northport 18: Steven Davis scored 14 points and the Rangers (7-4, 6-0) beat the visiting Mustangs (1-8, 1-4).

Ryan Zimmerman added 13 points for Selkirk and Jay Link another 12.

Inchelium 60, Curlew 42: Robert McKinney scored 13 points and the visiting Hornets (4-4, 3-2) beat the Cougars (2-7, 0-6).

Lonnie Simpson added 11 points for Inchelium and Jayden Thomas led Curlew with 14.

Lane Olsen scored another 13 points for the Cougars.

Idaho

Genesis Prep 68, Wallace 61 (OT): Seth Neely scored 15 points and the visiting Jaguars (5-4, 1-1) beat the Miners (2-4, 1-2) in a North Star league game.

Scott Mwinka added 14 points for Genesis Prep.

Carter Bailey led Wallace with 22 points and Connor Denson contributed another 15.

Mullan 49, Clark Fork 45: Luke Trogden scored 29 points and the Tigers (1-2, 1-2) defeated the Wampus Cats (0-3, 0-1).