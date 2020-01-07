Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, January 8

Basketball

College men: NWAC: Yakima Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane CC, 7:30 p.m.

College women: NWAC: Yakima Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane CC, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: Nonleague: Post Falls at Rogers, 7:15 p.m.

High school girls: Intermountain: Bonners Ferry at Timberlake, Kellogg at Priest River, both 7 p.m. Nonleague: Lake City at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

High school: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Shadle Park, Central Valley vs. Lewis and Clark at Shadle Park, both 6 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at University, Ferris at North Central, Rogers at Mead, all 7; Gonzaga Prep vs. Lewis and Clark at Shadle Park, Central Valley at Shadle Park, both 7:30. GNL: Clarkston at East Valley, West Valley at Pullman, both 7 p.m. Nonleague: Medical Lake at Cheney 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.