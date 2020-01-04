WCC roundup: Jahlil Tripp scores 39, Pacific beats Saint Mary’s 107-99 in 4OT

Associated Press

Jahlil Tripp scored a career-high 39 points and Pacific outlasted Saint Mary’s 107-99 in the fourth overtime Saturday night in Stockton, California.

The Tigers (14-4, 2-0 West Coast Conference) rallied from an eight-point deficit with 4 minutes, 28 seconds to go in the second half to tie it at 64 before the end of regulation.

Tripp’s pair of free throws tied it at 74 with 42 seconds left in the first overtime and he missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Pacific’s Gary Chivichyan banked in a step-back 3-pointer to tie it at 81 as time expired in the second overtime. Chivichyan made 1 of 2 free throws with 10 seconds left to tie at 91 at the end of the third overtime. Daniss Jenkins made all eight of his free throws in the fourth overtime to help the Tigers pull away.

Jenkins finished with 20 points and Chivichyan scored 19.

Jordan Ford scored a career-high 36 points for the Gaels (14-3, 1-1), who had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Santa Clara 80, San Diego 63: Keshawn Justice had a career-high 26 points as the Broncos (14-2, 1-0) defeated the Toreros (7-10, 0-2) in Santa Clara, California.

Justice set his previous career high of 24 points last Sunday in a 92-57 win over Alcorn State.

Josip Vrankic had 13 points and seven rebounds for Santa Clara, which earned its sixth consecutive win. Trey Wertz added 12 points.

Santa Clara’s record is its best through 15 games since starting a school-record 21-0 in 1968-69 on the way to a 27-2 mark and a trip to the NCAAs. The Broncos have won at least 13 of 15 to begin a season for only sixth time in school history. They were 13-2 in 1911-12, 1930-31, and 1936-37, and 14-1 in 1946-47.

The Broncos have won their last 15 home games, dating to last season. That streak is the third longest in school history and ranks first all time during the Toso Pavilion/Leavey Center era (since 1975-76). Santa Clara has not lost at home since a 66-55 defeat to Saint Mary’s (Feb. 14, 2019).

Braun Hartfield had 16 points for the Toreros. James Jean-Marie added 14 points. Marion Humphrey had 14 points.

BYU 63, Loyola Marymount 38: Yoeli Childs scored 19 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds as the Cougars (12-4, 1-0) opened WCC play by walloping the Lions (7-9, 1-1) in Provo, Utah.

The Cougars recorded their sixth straight win by limiting the Lions to just 19 points in each half.

Loyola Marymount shot just 34% from the field, hitting 16 of 47, including just 2 of 15 from long range.

Jake Toolson scored 13 points and collected five steals for BYU, which shot 23 of 54 from the field (42.6%) and hit 8 of 24 from behind the arc.

Eli Scott had 15 points for the Lions.

Portland 76, San Francisco 65: JoJo Walker had 19 points and six assists as the Pilots (9-8, 1-1) topped the Dons (11-6, 0-2) in Portland.

Malcolm Porter had 13 points for Portland, which ended its five-game losing streak. Theo Akwuba added three blocks.

Jimbo Lull had 20 points for the Dons. Charles Minlend added 15 points. Khalil Shabazz had seven rebounds.

Portland matches up against Brigham Young on the road Saturday. San Francisco plays Santa Clara at home on Thursday.