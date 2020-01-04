USC looks to complete Washington sweep with win against Huskies

Associated Press

Southern California (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) vs. Washington (10-4, 0-1)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Sunday, 7 p.m. (FS1).

Bottom line: Washington hosts Southern California in a Pac-12 matchup. Both teams last saw action Thursday. Southern California knocked off Washington State by nine on the road, while Washington is coming off of a 66-64 home loss against UCLA.

Team leadership: The powerful Isaiah Stewart is averaging 19.6 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Huskies. Nahziah Carter is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Trojans are led by Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews and Isaiah Mobley who have accounted for 66% of the team’s scoring this year and 67% of all Trojans points over the team’s last five games.

Solid Stewart: Across 13 games this season, Washington’s Stewart has shot 60.4%.

Floor spacing: Southern California’s Mathews has attempted 84 3-pointers and connected on 36.9%. He is 14 for 33 over the past five games.

Streak stats: Southern California has won its last three road games, scoring 73.7 points, while allowing 66.7 per game.