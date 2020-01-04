Sports letters: John Blanchette, Mike Leach feud easy to resolve

It’s relatively easy to resolve the escalating feud between Mike Leach and John Blanchette, and to additionally remedy the Washington State and Spokesman-Review budget problems.

Persuade Leach to take the head coaching job at the University of Miami. Fearlessly swinging his sword, Mike can launch swashbuckling pirate sailing excursions into the Bermuda Triangle. His Air Raid can easily improve the Hurricanes’ 2019 scoring offense, which ranked No. 100 out of 130 FBS schools, and was shut out by Louisiana Tech.

Meanwhile, Blanchette transfers to New York to pen snarky commentary for the back page of the Post. There he can sarcastically criticize the pathetic performances of the Knicks, Jets, Giants and the NYU field hockey team. Since Washington now sports the highest minimum wage of any state, The S-R simply replaces John with a younger unemployed journalism major, and/or brings Doug Clark out of retirement to cover the police department’s adult rec league basketball antics.

For about half of Leach’s $4 million annual salary, the Cougs hire enigmatic Coach Klein from “The Waterboy,” or charismatic Eric Taylor from “Friday Night Lights.” Much more personable in postgame interviews, both also boast far better television win-loss records than the Mad Scientist.

Dave Ayres

Spokane