GSL girls: Lakin Gardner leads Gonzaga Prep to tournament title in Arizona

From staff reports

Lakin Gardner scored 18 points with seven rebounds, Leah Carney added 11 and Gonzaga Prep defeated Holbrook (Arizona) 51-41 in the championship game of the Diamond Bracket of the Chandler (Arizona) Prep New Year’s Classic on Saturday.

Gardner was named the tournament MVP after scoring 59 points in four games. Demi Howlett was named to the all-tourney team.

Carney finished with 40 points in the tournament.

G-Prep (9-2) trailed by four after the first quarter, but a 15-6 run in the second gave the Bullpups a five-point lead at intermission.

The Bullpups used a 17-9 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Desirae Bain led the Roadrunners (9-5) with 15 points.

G-Prep resumes Greater Spokane League play on Tuesday hosting Shadle Park (4-6).

Ferris 71, Davis 41: Elliot Hencz scored 14 points and the Saxons (4-5) beat the visiting Pirates (3-7) in a nonleague game.

Laney Erickson and Cassidy Cunningham hit three 3-pointers apiece and finished with nine points. Kacey Spink and Jordyn Gieffers also added nine points apiece.

Ferris led 38-24 at intermission. The Saxons made 12 3-pointers to Davis’ two.

Sara Rodriguez led Davis with 10 points.

Ferris plays at North Central in league play on Tuesday.

Chiawana 49, Lewis and Clark 34: Talia Von Oelhoffen, a junior five-star prospect ranked No. 10 in the nation by ESPN, scored 24 points and the visiting Riverhawks (8-1) beat the Tigers (4-4) in a nonleague game.

Chiawana led 28-16 at intermission.

Andie Zylak and Macey Grant led LC with nine points apiece.

Lewis and Clark hosts University in a league game on Tuesday.

Cheney 40, North Central 39: Maggie Smith scored 14 points and the visiting Blackhawks (2-5) held off the Indians (4-7) in a nonleague game.

Cheney led by six after three quarters and North Central used a 13-8 run in the fourth to make it close.

Hannah Hamilton led NC with 16 points.