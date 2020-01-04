GSL boys: Tyson Degenhart scores 27 points and Mt. Spokane wins Les Schwab Invitational ‘The Eight’ tournament

From staff reports

Tyson Degenhart scored 27 points with seven rebounds and Mt. Spokane beat Pacifica Christian (California) 75-57 in the championship game of the Les Schwab Invitational “The Eight” tournament at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Saturday.

Degenhart, who averages 29.5 points per game, went 10 of 12 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Kobe Simpson added 14 points with eight boards and Caleb Wallace drained three 3-pointers for nine points. Point guard JoJo Anderson had eight assists to go with nine points and five boards.

The Wildcats (10-1) led by five at intermission and turned it on in the third quarter, using a 25-15 run to open it up.

Charles Erving led Pacifica (11-4) with 19 points and seven rebounds and Houston Millette added 17 points. Pacifica went 4 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Union 77, Gonzaga Prep 59: Tanner Toolson scored 30 points and the Titans (12-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (6-5) in a nonleague game.

Liam Lloyd led G-Prep with 18 points and Hodges Flemming added 12.

The Bullpups take on Shadle Park (2-9) on the road on Tuesday.

Post Falls 58, Mead 55: Caden McLean scored 16 points and the Trojans (11-2) beat the Panthers (5-5) in a back-and-forth game at the Lake City Invite.

McLean hit four 3-pointers and Colby Gennett added 14 points for Post Falls. Tyson Rogalette led Mead with 20 points and Sam Wenkheimer added 11.

Mead hosts Rogers (2-6) in league play on Tuesday.

Ferris 82, Davis 81 (OT): Zach Fleming scored 20 points, McCoy Spink added 17 and the Saxons (6-4) defeated the visiting Pirates (5-5) in overtime in a nonleague game.

Frosh Nathan Hocking finished with 15 points for Ferris, including a putback with 4 seconds left to force overtime. Jose Reyes led Davis with 35 points.

Ferris plays at North Central on Tuesday in GSL play.

Chiawana 80, Lewis and Clark 56: Jayden Martinez scored 20 points, Taylor Perez added 17 and the visiting Riverhawks (9-0) beat the Tigers (1-7) in a nonleague game.

Miles Heath led LC with 14 points and Joel Zylak added 11.

LC hosts University (3-7) on Tuesday.

Lake City 51, North Central 29: Jack Kiesbuy and Varick Meredith scored 11 points apiece and the Timberwolves (6-3) defeated the visiting Indians (0-9) in the Lake City Invite.

Jalen Martin led NC with nine points.

Eisenhower 52, Shadle Park 51: Issac MacDonald scored 18 points with 11 rebounds, Abram Fernandez added 14 and the Cadets (1-7) edged the visiting Highlanders (2-9) in a nonleague game in Yakima.

Logan Doyle led Shadle Park with 28 points.

The Highlanders trailed 49-31 after three quarters and used a 20-13 run in the fourth to draw close before Ike’s Malachi Spurrier scored the go-ahead shot with 2 minutes left.