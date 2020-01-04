Gonzaga-Pepperdine: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Waves

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Offensive MVP

Killian Tillie was the most spry and active of the Bulldogs on offense, consistently getting deep in the paint and causing problems in Pepperdine’s interior. He finished with 20 points, three offensive boards and four assists. He also had a thunderous dunk midway through the second half that got the fans and bench on their feet.

Defensive MVP

Ryan Woolridge struggled with Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross in the first half as Ross went for 15 points with five assists. Admon Gilder took the assignment more often in the second half, and Ross finished with 24 points and 10 assists but 10 turnovers. Honorable mention for Tillie, who blocked Ross’ final 3-point attempt.

Key moment

The Waves tied it up at 59 with 8:03 left in the game before Gilder drained a 3-pointer. That sparked a 10-2 GU run which featured multiple zone-beating offensive sets. Pepperdine did creep closer after that sequence, but that run turned the momentum in Gonzaga’s favor as the game drew down.