Girls basketball: Aleena Cook scores 17 points to help Liberty top Asotin

From staff reports

Northeast 2B

Liberty 59, Asotin 7: Aleena Cook scored 17 points, Maisie Burnham added 14 and the visiting Lancers (9-1, 4-0) beat the Panthers (1-11, 1-3) on Saturday. Liberty led 24-1 after the first quarter.

Davenport 44, Chewelah 22: Darby Soliday scored 14 points, Lainy Jacobsen added 10 and the Gorillas (8-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Cougars (1-10, 0-2). Alyssa Fitzgerald led Chewelah with 10 points.

Northwest Christian 50, Wilbur-Creston 32: Ellie Sander scored 13 points, Avery Bowman added 11 and the Crusaders (9-2, 2-0) beat the Wildcats (4-4, 0-2). Mackenzie Arden paced WC with 22 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 59, Reardan 46: Janaye Wilkie scored 15 points and the visiting Broncos (7-4. 4-1) defeated the Indians (4-6, 2-2). Eliza Galbreath added 14 points and Dakota Killian had 13 for LRS. Ayden Krupke and Kim Dewey led Reardan with 16 points apiece.

St. George’s 42, Kettle Falls 35: Lydia Bergquist scored 14 points and the Dragons (8-3, 2-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (5-4, 0-1). Cambrie Rickard added 10 points for St. George’s. Mya Edwards led Kettle Falls with 15 points.

Northeast 1B

Selkirk 45, Entiat 38: Bree Dawson scored 12 points and the Rangers (6-4) held off the Tigers (2-4) in a nonleague game. Nicol Lyons and Madison Chantry added 11 points apiece for Selkirk. Gemma Delgado paced Entiat with 16 points.

Northport 58, Columbia 22: Belle Stark scored 15 points, Kylie Corcoran added 14 and the Mustangs (3-5) defeated the Lions (2-5) in a nonleague game. Lexauna Nelson led Columbia with 16 points.

Southeast 1B

Garfield-Palouse 43, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 32: Kenzi Pedersen scored 14 points and the Vikings (5-3, 2-2) beat the Eagles (2-6, 0-3). Madi Cloninger added 11 points for Garfield-Palouse, hitting three 3-pointers. Brooklyn Bailey led St. John Endicott/LaCrosse with 10 points.

Wellpinit New Year’s Tournament

Inchelium 85, Wellpinit 52: Mia Pakootas scored 26 points, Zalissa Finley added 22 and the visiting Hornets (9-1) defeated the Redskins (6-1). Lachelle Boyd led Wellpinit with 16 points.

Idaho

Caldwell 42, Lake City 41: The Cougars (9-5) edged the Timberwolves (8-5) in the Timberline (ID) Holiday Tournament. Details were unavailable.