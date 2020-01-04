Crosstown game between Rocky Mountain, Yellowstone Christian College moved to MetraPark

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from RMC Sports Information.

BILLINGS, Mont., January 4, 2020 – Rocky Mountain College’s women’s basketball game against crosstown opponent Yellowstone Christian College will be played on Monday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark instead of the Shrine Auditorium.

The Battlin’ Bears gear up for their third contest of the season against the Centurions. Rocky defeated Yellowstone Christian 65-35 on Oct. 29 in which they outscored the Centurions 22-2 in the third period to demolish a 23-20 deficit at the half. Senior forward Markaela Francis had a whopping 22 points and 21 rebounds during the game.

Rocky also defeated Yellowstone Christian 80-38 on Nov. 12 behind a 21-point and 10 rebound performance from Mackenzie Dethman and a 17-point and seven rebound performance from Destinee Pointer.

The Battlin’ Bears will conclude their season series against the Centurions at MetraPark on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

