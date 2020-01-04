Boys basketball: Nick Watkins scores 18 points and St. George’s downs Kettle Falls
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 4, 2020
Northeast 2B
St. George’s 54, Kettle Falls 39: Nick Watkins scored 18 points, Dan Rigsby added 14 and the Dragons (8-3, 2-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (4-4, 0-2). Matthew Thompson led Kettle Falls with 13 points.
Wilbur-Creston 52, Northwest Christian 35: Kasen Bodeau scored 13 points and the visiting Wildcats (5-1, 1-1) defeated the visiting Crusaders (1-10, 0-2) on Saturday. Brayden Seylor, Beckett Odegaard and Alex Rusza added 10 points apiece for WC. Micah Littleton scored 13 points for NWC.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 43, Reardan 31: Drew Kelly scored 13 points and the visiting Broncos (8-3, 4-1) beat the Indians (6-4, 1-1). Austin Thompson added 12 points and Spencer Gehring had 11 for LRS. Zane Perleberg led Reardan with 15 points and Noah Landt added 12.
Liberty 84, Asotin 56: Van Ricker scored 19 points, Tayshawn Colvin added 18 and the visiting Lancers (10-0, 3-0) defeated the Panthers (3-9, 1-3). Colton Marsh and London Foland added 12 points apiece for Liberty. Nick Heier led Asotin with 16 points and Preston Overberg added 11.
Davenport 62, Chewelah 45: Lukas Kubik scored 27 points and the visiting Cougars (7-5, 2-0) beat the Gorillas (2-7, 1-1). Nicholas Franks added 15 points for Chewelah, hitting four 3-pointers. AJ Floyd led Davenport with 17 points and Brenick Soliday added 13.
Northeast 1B
Selkirk 63, Entiat 25: Ryan Zimmerman scored 21 points and the Rangers (6-4) beat the visiting Tigers (4-4) in a nonleague game. Justin Krabbenhoft added 11 points for Selkirk.
Columbia 52, Northport 50: Soloman Christen scored 21 points and the visiting Lions (2-6, 1-4) beat the Mustangs (1-7, 1-4) in double overtime. Ryan Reynolds added 15 points for Columbia, including two go-ahead free throws in the second extra session. Joey Beardslee led Northport with 22 points, Nolan Gunnells added 11 and Jacob Corcoran had 10.
Southeast 1B
Garfield-Palouse 74, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 43: Blake Jones finished with 21 points with four steals and the Vikings (8-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (1-6, 0-3). Jacob Anderson added 12 points for Gar-Pal. Ty Harder led SJEL with 16 points.
Wellpinit New Year’s Tournament
Yakama Nation Tribal 75, Wellpinit 57: Bryce Strom scored 24 points and the Eagles (7-2) beat the host Redskins (5-3). Mylo Jones added 19 points for Yakama Tribal Nation. William Dick led Wellpinit with 16 points.
Cusick vs. Springdale: Colton Seymour scored 33 points and the visiting Panthers (7-2) defeated the Chargers (3-7). Patrick Faber led Springdale with 13 points.
Idaho
Columbia River 51, Coeur d’Alene 35: Dylan Valdez scored 15 points and the Chieftains (5-2) defeated the Vikings (5-5) in the Lake City Invite at Lake City HS. Luke McLaughlin led Coeur d’Alene with nine points.
Lewiston 64, Moses Lake 47: Joel Mullikan scored 20 points and the Bengals (7-2) beat the Chiefs (3-7) in a nonleague game. Jace McKarcher had 16 points and Kash Lang added 12.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.