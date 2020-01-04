Boys basketball: Nick Watkins scores 18 points and St. George’s downs Kettle Falls

From staff reports

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 54, Kettle Falls 39: Nick Watkins scored 18 points, Dan Rigsby added 14 and the Dragons (8-3, 2-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (4-4, 0-2). Matthew Thompson led Kettle Falls with 13 points.

Wilbur-Creston 52, Northwest Christian 35: Kasen Bodeau scored 13 points and the visiting Wildcats (5-1, 1-1) defeated the visiting Crusaders (1-10, 0-2) on Saturday. Brayden Seylor, Beckett Odegaard and Alex Rusza added 10 points apiece for WC. Micah Littleton scored 13 points for NWC.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 43, Reardan 31: Drew Kelly scored 13 points and the visiting Broncos (8-3, 4-1) beat the Indians (6-4, 1-1). Austin Thompson added 12 points and Spencer Gehring had 11 for LRS. Zane Perleberg led Reardan with 15 points and Noah Landt added 12.

Liberty 84, Asotin 56: Van Ricker scored 19 points, Tayshawn Colvin added 18 and the visiting Lancers (10-0, 3-0) defeated the Panthers (3-9, 1-3). Colton Marsh and London Foland added 12 points apiece for Liberty. Nick Heier led Asotin with 16 points and Preston Overberg added 11.

Davenport 62, Chewelah 45: Lukas Kubik scored 27 points and the visiting Cougars (7-5, 2-0) beat the Gorillas (2-7, 1-1). Nicholas Franks added 15 points for Chewelah, hitting four 3-pointers. AJ Floyd led Davenport with 17 points and Brenick Soliday added 13.

Northeast 1B

Selkirk 63, Entiat 25: Ryan Zimmerman scored 21 points and the Rangers (6-4) beat the visiting Tigers (4-4) in a nonleague game. Justin Krabbenhoft added 11 points for Selkirk.

Columbia 52, Northport 50: Soloman Christen scored 21 points and the visiting Lions (2-6, 1-4) beat the Mustangs (1-7, 1-4) in double overtime. Ryan Reynolds added 15 points for Columbia, including two go-ahead free throws in the second extra session. Joey Beardslee led Northport with 22 points, Nolan Gunnells added 11 and Jacob Corcoran had 10.

Southeast 1B

Garfield-Palouse 74, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 43: Blake Jones finished with 21 points with four steals and the Vikings (8-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (1-6, 0-3). Jacob Anderson added 12 points for Gar-Pal. Ty Harder led SJEL with 16 points.

Wellpinit New Year’s Tournament

Yakama Nation Tribal 75, Wellpinit 57: Bryce Strom scored 24 points and the Eagles (7-2) beat the host Redskins (5-3). Mylo Jones added 19 points for Yakama Tribal Nation. William Dick led Wellpinit with 16 points.

Cusick vs. Springdale: Colton Seymour scored 33 points and the visiting Panthers (7-2) defeated the Chargers (3-7). Patrick Faber led Springdale with 13 points.

Idaho

Columbia River 51, Coeur d’Alene 35: Dylan Valdez scored 15 points and the Chieftains (5-2) defeated the Vikings (5-5) in the Lake City Invite at Lake City HS. Luke McLaughlin led Coeur d’Alene with nine points.

Lewiston 64, Moses Lake 47: Joel Mullikan scored 20 points and the Bengals (7-2) beat the Chiefs (3-7) in a nonleague game. Jace McKarcher had 16 points and Kash Lang added 12.