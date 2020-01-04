Area roundup: Portland State cruises past Whitworth

From staff reports

Tatiana Streun scored 18 points for Portland State, and Whitworth struggled to find its shooting touch in a 75-58 loss to the Vikings in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game in Portland.

Grace Kirscher tossed in 22 points for the visiting Pirates, who made just 6 of 37 shots from the field in the first two quarters and trailed 37-18 at halftime. Alexyss Newman and Jenna Dick provided 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Whitworth (2-10, 1-2 Big Sky).

Puget Sound 75, Whitworth 58: Puget Sound jumped ahead 20-8 after one quarter, and Cassidy Daugherty scored 19 points for the visitors in a Northwest Conference game at the Fieldhouse.

Quincy McDeid led Whitworth (8-3, 1-1) with 15 points, Talia Brandner had 14, and Sydney Abbott scored 12.

Treasure Valley 67, North Idaho 66: Hannah Broyles’ free throw with 1:44 remaining lifted Treasure Valley to the NWAC win in Ontario, Oregon.

Alex Carlton paced NIC (7-7, 1-2) with 17 points, and Anna Schrade and Demi Randall each scored 10.

CC Spokane 86, Big Bend 74: Koyama Young scored 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting, and the Sasquatch picked up an NWAC victory in Moses Lake.

Faith Adams tallied 16 points, and Lexi Cook chipped in with 10 for the Sasquatch (8-3, 1-1).

Men’s basketball

North Idaho 93, Treasure Valley 70: James Carlson led five Cardinals scoring in double figures with 16 points, and NIC pulled away in the second half for the Northwest Conference win in Ontario, Oregon.

Christian Guess had 15 points, Nate Pryor 14 and Yusuf Mohamed and Joey Naccarato 13 and 12, respectively, for NIC (15-1, 3-0 NWAC).

The Cardinals outscored Treasure Valley (8-6, 0-3) 54-32 in the second half.

CC Spokane 86, Big Bend 59: Kaeleb Johnson tossed in 17 points, and CC Spokane blew open the NWAC matchup in the second half after leading just 36-35 at halftime in Moses Lake.

Austin White scored 15 points, Garrett White had 14 and Kobe Reese 13 for the Sasquatch (13-3, 3-0).