Women’s basketball: No. 5 Stanford overwhelms Washington State
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 3, 2020
Nadia Fingall had a season-high 20 points and six rebounds and No. 5 Stanford beat Washington State 77-58 on Friday night in Stanford, California.
Kiana Williams added 12 points for the Cardinal (12-1, 1-0 Pac-12), who led 41-23 at halftime and have won two straight since losing at Texas on Dec. 22. Haley Jones had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Chanelle Molina scored a season-high 27 points for the Cougars (7-7, 0-2), who lost their third straight and fell to 0-66 against the Cardinal.
Borislava Hristova scored 21 points, all in the first three quarters. She is eight points away from becoming WSU’s all-time leading scorer.
The Cougars shot 42.3% from the field, the best against Stanford this year.
Whitworth 67, Pacific Lutheran 62: Courtney Gray scored 14 of her game-high 17 points in the first half, and the Pirates (8-2) withstood the Lutes (5-5) to win the Northwest Conference opener for both teams.
Gray shot 7 for 8 from the field in the first two quarters to help Whitworth establish a 36-26 lead at halftime.
PLU tied the game at 56 with Holly Flynn’s free throw with 5:12 left, but Talia Brandner’s 3-pointer on the Pirates’ ensuing trip down the floor gave Whitworth a lead it didn’t surrender.
Sydney Abbott added 14 points for the Pirates.
