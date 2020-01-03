U.S. men’s soccer team cancels plan to train in Qatar
Fri., Jan. 3, 2020
CHICAGO – The U.S. men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”
The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a U.S. military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.
The Americans will move training to a site in the United States that has not yet been determined. They will use a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica in Feb. 1 at Carson, California.
The USSF said it hopes to train in the future at Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup.
