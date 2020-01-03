Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney, Quandre Diggs not on injured list ahead of NFL wild-card game against Philadelphia

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – The Seahawks had hoped that starting left tackle Duane Brown could maybe make what coach Pete Carroll said would be “a miraculous” recovery from minor knee surgery last week and play Sunday against the Eagles in Philadelphia in a wild-card playoff game.

But that won’t happen as Brown was one of three players the team declared out Friday for the game, the others being receiver Malik Turner (concussion) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (knee).

Seattle also listed receiver Jaron Brown (knee/personal) and guard Mike Iupati (neck) as questionable.

But those were the only players given status designations, meaning everyone else is considered good to go.

That includes free safety Quandre Diggs, who missed the last two games of the regular season with a high ankle sprain, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who continues to battle a core muscle injury and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Diggs started against the Eagles in a 17-9 Seattle win on Nov. 24 in which the Seahawks forced five turnovers. He also started against the Eagles while still with Detroit in September.

With Turner out and Brown questionable, rookie John Ursua will be active as the team’s fourth receiver. The team could make a move to add another receiver to the 53-man roster. Seattle has Penny Hart, Jaylen Smith and Brendan Langley – the latter two each signed this week – on the practice squad. Seattle could activate one by putting Kendricks on Injured Reserve.

George Fant will again start for Brown at left tackle while Jamarco Jones would likely get the start at left guard if Iupati can’t go. Fant started last week against the 49ers and two games in October in place of Brown. Jones got two starts at right guard in October in place of D.J. Fluker. But Jones and Fant have not started together on the left side.

The Eagles ruled out just one player – receiver Nelson Agholor – and two as questionable, tight end Zach Ertz and left tackle Lane Johnson.

Ertz is battling what the team is referring to as ribs and back injuries, but he is also dealing with a lacerated kidney.

The rest of the Eagles are considered good to go, including running back Miles Sanders, the team’s leading rusher this season who has been battling an ankle injury.