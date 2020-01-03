SWX Home
GSL girls: Leah Carney, Lakin Gardner lead Gonzaga Prep to tourney final in Arizona

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 3, 2020

Leah Carney scored 13 points, Lakin Gardner added 11 and Gonzaga Prep (7-2) beat Window Rock (Arizona) in a semifinal in the Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic in Gilbert, Arizona, on Friday.

G-Prep faces Holbrook (Arizona) in the Diamond Bracket championship game at 6 p.m. today.

Jana Solee led the Fighting Scouts with 16 points.

Earlier in the day, the Bullpups beat Winslow (Arizona) 59-35 in a quarterfinal. Gardner paced the Bullpups with 15 points as they built a 36-12 halftime advantage.

Moses Lake 61, University 53: Madisyn Clark scored 18 points and the Chiefs (8-2) beat the visiting Titans (4-6). Ellie Boni led University with 24 points and Tyler McCliment-Call added 17.

Wenatchee 46, Ferris 44: Mady Peters scored 14 points and the visiting Panthers (2-8) erased a six-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to edge the Saxons (3-5) in a nonleague game. Elliot Hencz led Ferris with 12 points.

