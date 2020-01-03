GSL boys: Tyson Degenhart scores 35 points and Mt. Spokane advances to Les Schwab Invitational “The Eight” title game
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 3, 2020
Tyson Degenhart scored 35 points – his sixth 30-plus point effort in nine games – with 11 rebounds and Mt. Spokane beat Tigard (Oregon) 85-60 in a semifinal in the Les Schwab Invitational “The Eight” tournament at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Friday.
Mt. Spokane (9-1) faces Pacifica Christian (California) in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Wildcats raced out to a 27-10 lead after the first quarter. Degenhart is averaging 29.8 points in 10 games this season.
Connor Marll scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Mitch Stengle added 10 for Mt. Spokane. Drew Carter led Tigard (8-2) with 25 points.
Gonzaga Prep 50, Kelso 36: Hodges Flemming and Will Reeves scored 14 points apiece and the visiting Bullpups (5-3) defeated the Hilanders (5-4).
Liam Lloyd added 13 points for G-Prep. Wyatt Brown scored 15 points to lead Kelso.
Coeur d’Alene 67, Mead 55: The Vikings (5-4) beat the Panthers (5-4) in the Lake City Invite.
Details were unavailable.
Sunnyside 65, Lewis and Clark 59: Ethan Copeland scored 34 points and the visiting Grizzlies (3-8) beat the Tigers (2-5) in a nonleague game.
Landon Lewis led LC with 13 points, Joel Zylak added 11 and Miles Heath had 10.
Heritage 42, North Central 28: Capone Johnson scored 16 points to lead the Timberwolves (5-4) of Vancouver (Washington) over the Indians (1-9) in the Lake City Invite.
Levi Edwards scored 15 points to lead North Central.
Davis 87, Shadle Park 56: Jose Reyes scored 34 points and the Pirates (6-5) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-8) in Yakima.
Riley Sloan and Jamil Miller lead Shadle Park with 12 points apiece.
Moses Lake 76, Rogers 70 (OT): Kyle Karstetter scored 34 points and the Chiefs downed the Pirates in overtime in a nonleague game.
Corbin Staker led Rogers with 23 points and Evan Nomee added 21.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.