GSL boys: Tyson Degenhart scores 35 points and Mt. Spokane advances to Les Schwab Invitational “The Eight” title game

From staff reports

Tyson Degenhart scored 35 points – his sixth 30-plus point effort in nine games – with 11 rebounds and Mt. Spokane beat Tigard (Oregon) 85-60 in a semifinal in the Les Schwab Invitational “The Eight” tournament at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Friday.

Mt. Spokane (9-1) faces Pacifica Christian (California) in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Wildcats raced out to a 27-10 lead after the first quarter. Degenhart is averaging 29.8 points in 10 games this season.

Connor Marll scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Mitch Stengle added 10 for Mt. Spokane. Drew Carter led Tigard (8-2) with 25 points.

Gonzaga Prep 50, Kelso 36: Hodges Flemming and Will Reeves scored 14 points apiece and the visiting Bullpups (5-3) defeated the Hilanders (5-4).

Liam Lloyd added 13 points for G-Prep. Wyatt Brown scored 15 points to lead Kelso.

Coeur d’Alene 67, Mead 55: The Vikings (5-4) beat the Panthers (5-4) in the Lake City Invite.

Details were unavailable.

Sunnyside 65, Lewis and Clark 59: Ethan Copeland scored 34 points and the visiting Grizzlies (3-8) beat the Tigers (2-5) in a nonleague game.

Landon Lewis led LC with 13 points, Joel Zylak added 11 and Miles Heath had 10.

Heritage 42, North Central 28: Capone Johnson scored 16 points to lead the Timberwolves (5-4) of Vancouver (Washington) over the Indians (1-9) in the Lake City Invite.

Levi Edwards scored 15 points to lead North Central.

Davis 87, Shadle Park 56: Jose Reyes scored 34 points and the Pirates (6-5) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-8) in Yakima.

Riley Sloan and Jamil Miller lead Shadle Park with 12 points apiece.

Moses Lake 76, Rogers 70 (OT): Kyle Karstetter scored 34 points and the Chiefs downed the Pirates in overtime in a nonleague game.

Corbin Staker led Rogers with 23 points and Evan Nomee added 21.