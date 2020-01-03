Girls basketball: Brie Holecek scores 27 points and East Valley edges Clarkston in overtime

From staff reports

Great Northern League

East Valley 65, Clarkston 63: Brie Holecek scored 27 points and the Knights (9-2, 2-1) edged the visiting Bantams (7-2, 2-1) in overtime on Friday. Mataya Green added 17 points for East Valley. Ashlyn Wallace scored 27 points and Mick Jackson added 15 for Clarkston.

West Valley 52, Cheney 39: Hailey Marlow scored 13 points, Jillian Taylor added 12 and the visiting Eagles (8-1, 2-0) defeated the Blackhawks (1-6, 0-2) on Friday. Emma Evans scored 17 points and Maggie Smith had 12 for Cheney.

Northeast A

Deer Park 58, Colville 42: Taylor Lyons scored 27 points with eight 3-pointers and the Stags (7-3, 2-1) defeated the visiting Indians (6-5, 1-2). Havelah Fairbanks added 22 points for Deer Park. Mckenna Reggear led Colville with 17 points.

Freeman 69, Newport 35: Anna Chisholm scored 19 points to lead the visiting Scotties (7-2, 2-0) over the Grizzlies (5-5, 1-2). Jaycee Goldsmith added 13 points and Sydney McLean had 11 for Freeman. Alika Robinson scored 17 points to lead Newport.

Medical Lake 49, Riverside 40: Lexi Redell scored 12 points and the visiting Cardinals (3-6, 3-0) beat the Rams (3-6, 0-2). Ellie Acord and Emma Maxwell added 11 points apiece for Medical Lake. Brittney Nortz led Riverside with 17 points.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 72, Tekoa-Rosalia 23: Maisie Burnham scored 20 points to lead the Lancers (9-1, 3-0) over the visiting Timberwolves (1-10, 0-4). Delaney Goodwin added 15 points and Aleena Cook had 12 for Liberty.

Davenport 47, Kettle Falls 38: Lainy Jacobsen scored 15 points and the visiting Gorillas (7-1, 1-0) defeated the Bulldogs (5-4, 0-1). Ellie Telford added 12 points and Darby Soliday had 12 for Davenport. Joslynn Meusy led Kettle Falls with 10 points.

Northwest Christian 52, Chewelah 41: Ellie Sander scored 12 points and the visiting Crusaders (8-2, 1-0) beat the Cougars (0-9, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B league game on Friday. Chiara Carey and Mackenzie Nelson added 10 points apiece for NWC. Alyssa Fitzgerald scored 19 points to lead Chewelah.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 64, Asotin 21: Dakota Killian scored 25 points and the visiting Broncos (6-4) beat the Panthers (1-10). Eliza Galbreath and Julia Klein added 10 points apiece for LRS.

Reardan 47, Colfax 41: Kim Dewey scored 19 points, Madalyn Dewey added 12 and the visiting Indians (5-5, 2-0) beat the Bulldogs (7-2, 2-1). Asher Cai scored 15 points to lead Colfax.

St. George’s 56, Wilbur-Creston 49: Cambrie Rickard scored 19 points and the visiting Dragons (7-3, 1-0) beat the Wildcats (4-3, 0-1). Annika Bergquist scored 16 points and Margreit Gallow added 12 for St. George’s. Sydney Schmierer led Wilbur-Creston with 15 points.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 50, Genesee 36: The Pirates (8-0) downed the Bulldogs (6-6) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Idaho

Eagle 44, Lake City 39: Betsey King scored 24 points and the Mustangs (7-6) defeated the Timberwolves (8-4) in the Timberline (ID) Holiday Tournament at Timberline HS. Brooklyn Rewers scored 21 points for Lake City.