SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Boys basketball: Kaiden Custer scores 20 points to lead Cheney over West Valley

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 3, 2020

(AP)
(AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Great Northern League

Cheney 64, West Valley 59: Kaiden Custer scored 20 points and the Blackhawks (2-7, 1-1) beat the visiting Eagles (4-5, 0-2) on Friday. Quinsie Goodloe scored 11 points and Alex Long added 10 for Cheney. Blaine Vasicek led West Valley with 22 points.

Clarkston 65, East Valley 46: Gus Hagestad scored 22 points and the visiting Bantams (7-3, 3-0) beat the Knights (4-7, 1-2). Tyrell Brown led East Valley with 11 points.

Northeast A

Deer Park 60, Colville 47: Dawson Youngblood scored 23 points and the Stags (8-2, 3-0) beat the visiting Indians (3-8, 0-3). Jobi Gelder added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Deer Park. Jory Dotts led Colville with 25 points.

Freeman 56, Newport 48: Boen Phelps scored 14 points, Tucker Scarlett added 11 and the visiting Scotties (7-3, 1-1) beat the Grizzlies (6-4, 1-2). Ben Krogh led Newport with 18 points.

Medical Lake 72, Riverside 43: Jordan Petersen scored 20 points and the visiting Cardinals (8-1, 3-0) beat the Rams (4-6, 0-2) on Friday. Nick Mason added 14 points and Ashton Hamilton-Becker had 12 for Medical Lake. Jaxon Betker and Jordan Nortz led Riverside with eight points apiece.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 77, Tekoa-Rosalia 50: Jacob Holling scored 23 points with eight rebounds, Tayshawn Colvin added 20 and the Lancers (9-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (4-7, 0-3). Colton Marsh added nine points with 10 rebounds for Liberty. Anthony Gehring led Tekoa-Rosalia with 15 points and Mitchell Billings added 13.

St. George’s 68, Wilbur-Creston 48: Dan Rigsby scored 23 points to lead the visiting Dragons (8-3, 2-0) over the Wildcats (7-2, 0-2). Nick Watkins added 16 points and Nico Morales had 11 for St. George’s. Brayden Seylor scored 13 points to lead Wilbur-Creston, Alex Ruzsa added 12 and Connor Dreger had 10.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 67, Asotin 49: Austin Thompson scored 19 points and the Broncos (7-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Panthers (4-8, 2-2). Spencer Gering added 17 points and Drew Kelly had 15 for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague. Noah Renzelman led Asotin with 14 points and Tanner Nicholas added 10.

Chewelah 64, Northwest Christian 39: Lukas Kubik scored 19 points and the Cougars (6-5, 1-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (1-8, 0-1). Micah Littleton led Northwest Christian with 11 points.

Davenport 47, Kettle Falls 41: AJ Floyd scored 17 points and the visiting Gorillas (2-7, 1-1) beat the Bulldogs (4-3, 0-2). Morgan Keller scored 19 points to lead Kettle Falls.

Northeast 1B

Curlew 49, Northport 27: Lane Olsen scored 18 points and the visiting Cougars (2-6) beat the Mustangs (1-6) in a nonleague game. Bradley Singer scored 12 points and Logan Thompson added 11 for Curlew. Jacob Corcoran paced Northport with eight points.

Wellpinit 66, Springdale 42: KK Sherwood scored 12 points, Fat Carmona added 11 and the Redskins (5-3) beat the visiting Chargers (3-6) in the Wellpinit New Year’s tournament. Noah Howder led Springdale with 14 points.

Yakama Nation 72, Cusick 63: The Eagles (6-2) topped the Panthers (6-2) in the Wellpinit New Year’s tournament. Details were unavailable.

Southeast 1B

Genesee 55, Pomeroy 53: The Bulldogs (3-5) beat the Pirates (1-7) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Idaho

Post Falls 65, Columbia River (WA) 44: Alex Horning scored 22 points and the Trojans (10-2) beat the Chieftains (4-3) at the Lake City Invite at Lake City HS. Michael Foust led Columbia River with 12 points.

Rogers (Puyallup) 54, Lake City 51: Jace Barrett scored 18 points and the Rams (3-4) beat the Timberwolves (5-3) at the Lake City Invite. Seth Hanson led Lake City with 10 points.

Moscow 55, Timberlake 38: The Bears (4-6) beat the Hawks (2-7) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports