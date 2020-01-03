Boys basketball: Kaiden Custer scores 20 points to lead Cheney over West Valley

From staff reports

Great Northern League

Cheney 64, West Valley 59: Kaiden Custer scored 20 points and the Blackhawks (2-7, 1-1) beat the visiting Eagles (4-5, 0-2) on Friday. Quinsie Goodloe scored 11 points and Alex Long added 10 for Cheney. Blaine Vasicek led West Valley with 22 points.

Clarkston 65, East Valley 46: Gus Hagestad scored 22 points and the visiting Bantams (7-3, 3-0) beat the Knights (4-7, 1-2). Tyrell Brown led East Valley with 11 points.

Northeast A

Deer Park 60, Colville 47: Dawson Youngblood scored 23 points and the Stags (8-2, 3-0) beat the visiting Indians (3-8, 0-3). Jobi Gelder added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Deer Park. Jory Dotts led Colville with 25 points.

Freeman 56, Newport 48: Boen Phelps scored 14 points, Tucker Scarlett added 11 and the visiting Scotties (7-3, 1-1) beat the Grizzlies (6-4, 1-2). Ben Krogh led Newport with 18 points.

Medical Lake 72, Riverside 43: Jordan Petersen scored 20 points and the visiting Cardinals (8-1, 3-0) beat the Rams (4-6, 0-2) on Friday. Nick Mason added 14 points and Ashton Hamilton-Becker had 12 for Medical Lake. Jaxon Betker and Jordan Nortz led Riverside with eight points apiece.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 77, Tekoa-Rosalia 50: Jacob Holling scored 23 points with eight rebounds, Tayshawn Colvin added 20 and the Lancers (9-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (4-7, 0-3). Colton Marsh added nine points with 10 rebounds for Liberty. Anthony Gehring led Tekoa-Rosalia with 15 points and Mitchell Billings added 13.

St. George’s 68, Wilbur-Creston 48: Dan Rigsby scored 23 points to lead the visiting Dragons (8-3, 2-0) over the Wildcats (7-2, 0-2). Nick Watkins added 16 points and Nico Morales had 11 for St. George’s. Brayden Seylor scored 13 points to lead Wilbur-Creston, Alex Ruzsa added 12 and Connor Dreger had 10.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 67, Asotin 49: Austin Thompson scored 19 points and the Broncos (7-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Panthers (4-8, 2-2). Spencer Gering added 17 points and Drew Kelly had 15 for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague. Noah Renzelman led Asotin with 14 points and Tanner Nicholas added 10.

Chewelah 64, Northwest Christian 39: Lukas Kubik scored 19 points and the Cougars (6-5, 1-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (1-8, 0-1). Micah Littleton led Northwest Christian with 11 points.

Davenport 47, Kettle Falls 41: AJ Floyd scored 17 points and the visiting Gorillas (2-7, 1-1) beat the Bulldogs (4-3, 0-2). Morgan Keller scored 19 points to lead Kettle Falls.

Northeast 1B

Curlew 49, Northport 27: Lane Olsen scored 18 points and the visiting Cougars (2-6) beat the Mustangs (1-6) in a nonleague game. Bradley Singer scored 12 points and Logan Thompson added 11 for Curlew. Jacob Corcoran paced Northport with eight points.

Wellpinit 66, Springdale 42: KK Sherwood scored 12 points, Fat Carmona added 11 and the Redskins (5-3) beat the visiting Chargers (3-6) in the Wellpinit New Year’s tournament. Noah Howder led Springdale with 14 points.

Yakama Nation 72, Cusick 63: The Eagles (6-2) topped the Panthers (6-2) in the Wellpinit New Year’s tournament. Details were unavailable.

Southeast 1B

Genesee 55, Pomeroy 53: The Bulldogs (3-5) beat the Pirates (1-7) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Idaho

Post Falls 65, Columbia River (WA) 44: Alex Horning scored 22 points and the Trojans (10-2) beat the Chieftains (4-3) at the Lake City Invite at Lake City HS. Michael Foust led Columbia River with 12 points.

Rogers (Puyallup) 54, Lake City 51: Jace Barrett scored 18 points and the Rams (3-4) beat the Timberwolves (5-3) at the Lake City Invite. Seth Hanson led Lake City with 10 points.

Moscow 55, Timberlake 38: The Bears (4-6) beat the Hawks (2-7) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.