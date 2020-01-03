Area Sports Menu for Saturday, January 4

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: UCLA at Washington State, 4 p.m. WCC: Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Portland State at Eastern Washington, 2:05 p.m. NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 6 p.m. NWAC: North Idaho at Treasure Valley, 3 p.m.; CC Spokane at Big Bend, 4.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at San Diego, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Portland State, 2 p.m. NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 4 p.m. NWAC: North Idaho at Treasure Valley, 1 p.m.; CC Spokane at Big Bend, 2.

High school boys: Lake City Invite: Columbia River vs. Coeur d’Alene, 11 a.m.; North Central vs. Lake City, 12:30 p.m.; Mead vs. Post Falls, 2. Les Schwab “The Eight” Invitational in Hillsboro, Oregon: Mt. Spokane vs. Pacifica Christian (CA), 8:30 p.m. Wellpinit Invitational: Cusick, Springdale, Wellpinit competing. NE 2B: Liberty at Asotin, Wilbur-Creston at Northwest Christian, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Reardan, Kettle Falls at St. George’s, Chewelah at Davenport, all 6 p.m. NE 1B: Northport at Columbia, 6 p.m. SE 1B: Oakesdale at Prescott, 4 p.m.; St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Garfield-Palouse, 5:30; Colton at Pomeroy, 6:30. Nonleague: Shadle Park at Eisenhower, 1 p.m.; Gonzaga Prep at Union, 2; Chiawana at Lewis and Clark, 4; Davis at Ferris, Moses Lake at Lewiston, both 5.

High school girls: Chandler (Arizona) Prep Classic: Gonzaga Prep vs. Holbrook (AZ), 6 p.m. Timberline Holiday Tournament: Lake City vs. Caldwell, 10:15 a.m. Wellpinit Tournament: Cusick, Inchelium, Wellpinit competing. NE 2B: Liberty at Asotin, Wilbur-Creston at Northwest Christian, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Reardan, Kettle Falls at St. George’s, Chewelah at Davenport, all 4:30 p.m. NE 1B: Northport at Columbia, 4:30 p.m. SE 1B: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Garfield-Palouse, 4 p.m.; Colton at Pomeroy, 5 p.m. Nonleague: Chiawana at Lewis and Clark, Mt. Spokane at Post Falls, both 2 p.m.; Davis at Ferris, 3; Cheney at North Central, 3:30.

Hockey

KIJHL: Beaver Valley at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.