Spokane Chiefs forward Adam Beckman named WHL player of the month

Spokane Chiefs forward Adam Beckman was been named WHL Player of the Month for December 2019, as announced by the league on Thursday, after posting 15 goals and five assists for 20 points in 11 games, and helping the Chiefs to a 7-2-1-1 record.

Beckman posted six multi-points games and four multi-goal games, including two hat tricks.

Beckman has a current nine-game goal streak, tied for the franchise record. He can set a new club mark Friday against Portland.

Beckman’s most prolific performance came on Dec. 14 at Seattle, as he picked up his second career hat trick and added two assists to match a career-best five points in a 5-2 win. He earned WHL Player of the Week honors that week after tallying six goals and three assists in three games. He added another hat trick against Tri-City on Dec. 28.

Beckman is the first Chief to earn the monthly award since Mitch Holmberg in September/October 2013.