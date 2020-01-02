Gonzaga-Portland: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Pilots
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 2, 2020
Offensive MVP
Killian Tillie had a quiet first half, but he heated up in the second, scoring 18 of his game-high 22 points to help the Zags rally past Portland. The senior forward made 8 of 12 second-half shots, including a pair of 3s to put Gonzaga on top 67-55.
Defensive MVP
This wasn’t Gonzaga’s finest defensive night, but we’ll give the nod to Ryan Woolridge. Portland’s guards stung GU in the first half, but Woolridge and his backcourt teammates did a better job defending in the second half. Woolridge grabbed seven rebounds, second only to Filip Petrusev’s eight, and added a steal and block in the second half.
Key moment
Gonzaga trailed 47-39 before ripping off a 20-2 run early in the second half. Woolridge had a tip-in and a 3-pointer and Tillie added a putback, steal and dunk. Tillie’s layup off a high-low feed from Petrusev put Gonzaga up 59-49.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.