Gonzaga-Portland: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Pilots

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 2, 2020

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Offensive MVP

Killian Tillie had a quiet first half, but he heated up in the second, scoring 18 of his game-high 22 points to help the Zags rally past Portland. The senior forward made 8 of 12 second-half shots, including a pair of 3s to put Gonzaga on top 67-55.

Defensive MVP

This wasn’t Gonzaga’s finest defensive night, but we’ll give the nod to Ryan Woolridge. Portland’s guards stung GU in the first half, but Woolridge and his backcourt teammates did a better job defending in the second half. Woolridge grabbed seven rebounds, second only to Filip Petrusev’s eight, and added a steal and block in the second half.

Key moment

Gonzaga trailed 47-39 before ripping off a 20-2 run early in the second half. Woolridge had a tip-in and a 3-pointer and Tillie added a putback, steal and dunk. Tillie’s layup off a high-low feed from Petrusev put Gonzaga up 59-49.

