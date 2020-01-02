Girls basketball: Lakin Gardner’s 15 points helps G-Prep advance to New Year’s Classic quarterfinals
Thu., Jan. 2, 2020
Lakin Gardner scored 15 points and Gonzaga Prep beat Red Mountain (4-8) 59-27 at the Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic in Queen Creek, Arizona on Thursday.
Leah Carney added 12 points for the Bullpups (5-2), including three 3-pointers.
The Bullpups play Winslow (Arizona) in the quarterfinals on Friday at 11 a.m.
Lakeland 56, Coeur d’Alene 55: Katy Ryan scored 17 points and the visiting Hawks (5-9) beat the Vikings (11-3) in a nonleague game.
Skylar Burker led Coeur d’Alene with 13 points.
Timberline 59, Lake City 45: Ava Ranson scored 21 points and the Wolves (11-1) beat the visiting Timberwolves (11-3) in a nonleague game.
Brooklyn Rewers led Lake City with 22 points.
