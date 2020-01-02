Five-star recruit Jalen Suggs announcing college decision Friday on ESPN2

Five-star recruit Jalen Suggs, who lists Gonzaga among his potential destinations, has moved up his announcement to Friday night, one day earlier than planned.

Suggs, a basketball and football standout at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, will make his college decision at halftime of the prep game between The Patrick School and Sierra Canyon on ESPN2. The game tips off at 6 p.m.

Suggs is considering Gonzaga, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State and Minnesota, ESPN’s Paul Biancardi tweeted.

Gonzaga is considered the favorite for Suggs in 247sports’ crystal ball projection. The 6-foot-5 guard is rated No. 6 in the 2020 class by ESPN and No. 10 in 247sports’ composite rankings. Zach Collins, ranked No. 20 by 247sports, was the highest-ranked prep player to choose Gonzaga.

But there could be a catch. Suggs is expected to announce his college choice, but he is still considering professional options, 247sports’ Evan Daniels tweeted.