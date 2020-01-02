Boys basketball: Tyson Degenhart, Mt. Spokane rev up offense at Les Schwab tournament

From staff reports

Tyson Degenhart scored 26 points and Mt. Spokane beat Sandy (Oregon) 89-54 in the Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty HS on Thursday.

The Wildcats (8-1) made 37 field goals and held the Pioneers (6-3) to 19.

For Mt. Spokane, Trayce Atkins added 17 points and Kobe Simpson 14.

At halftime, the Wildcats held a 46-24 advantage.

The 89 points are the second most by Mt. Spokane this season. The Wildcats scored 94 against Lewis and Clark on Dec. 10.

Lake City 65, Mead 53: Jack Kiesbuy scored 14 points and the Timberwolves (5-2) beat the visiting Panthers (5-3) at the Lake City Invite.

Sam Wenkheimer led Mead with 15 points.

The score was tied at 23 at halftime, but Lake City outscored Mead 22-13 in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead.

Mead’s Tyson Rogalette added 12 points with two 3-pointers.

Heritage 65, Coeur d’Alene 60: Easton Culp scored 21 points and the Timberwolves (5-4) beat the Vikings (4-4) in the Lake City Invite at Lake City HS.

Mayson Whitaker led Coeur d’Alene with 15 points.

Columbia River 65, North Central 46: The Chieftains (4-2) beat the Indians (1-9) at the Lake City Invite.

West Valley (Yakima) 63, Shadle Park 26: Logan Kinloch scored 23 points and the Rams (9-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-7) in a nonleague game.

Riley Sloan and Kohlby Sorweide led Shadle Park with eight points apiece.

The Highlanders struggled to a season low for points.

Colfax 68, Oakesdale 61: John Lustig scored 27 points and the visiting Bulldogs (7-2) beat the Nighthawks (9-1) in a nonleague game.

Kit Hockett led Oakesdale with 20 points.