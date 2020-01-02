Area Sports Menu for Friday, January 3

Basketball

College men: NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 8 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Stanford, Washington at California, both 7 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 6 p.m.

High school boys: Lake City Invite: Post Falls vs. Columbia River, 2 p.m.; North Central vs. Heritage, 3:30; Mead vs. Coeur d’Alene, 5:15; Lake City vs. Rogers (Puyallup), 7. Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Oregon: Mt. Spokane vs. Jesuit (Oregon). Wellpinit Invitational: Springdale, Wellpinit, Cusick, competing. GNL: West Valley at Cheney, Clarkston at East Valley, both 7 p.m. NEA: Freeman at Newport, Medical Lake at Riverside, Colville at Deer Park, all 5:30 p.m. NE 2B: Northwest Christian at Chewelah, Davenport at Kettle Falls, Tekoa-Rosalia at Liberty, Asotin at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, St. George’s at Wilbur-Creston, all 7:30 p.m. Nonleague: Sunnyside at Lewis and Clark, 3 p.m.; Shadle Park at Davis, 6; Moses Lake at Rogers, 6:45; Gonzaga Prep at Kelso, Moscow at Timberlake, both 7.

High school girls: Chandler Prep Classic at Chandler (Arizona) HS: Gonzaga Prep vs. Winslow/Rio Rico, 11 a.m. Timberline Holiday Tournament at Timberline HS: Lake City vs. Eagle, 2:45 p.m. Wellpinit Invitational: Cusick, Wellpinit, Curlew, Inchelium competing. GNL: West Valley at Cheney, Clarkston at East Valley, both 5:30 p.m. NEA: Colville at Deer Park, Freeman at Newport, Medical Lake at Riverside, all 7:15 p.m. NE 2B: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Asotin, Northwest Christian at Chewelah, Davenport at Kettle Falls, Tekoa-Rosalia at Liberty, St. George’s at Wilbur-Creston, all 6 p.m. Nonleague: University at Moses Lake, 5 p.m.; Wenatchee at Ferris, 5:45.

Hockey

WHL: Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Columbia Valley at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.