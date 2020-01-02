SWX Home
Area college basketball: Portland State women hand Idaho first Big Sky loss

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 2, 2020

From staff reports

Desirae Hansen tallied 21 points, Kylie Jimenez added 12 points and nine assists, and Portland State defeated Idaho 74-53 Thursday in Portland.

Jordan Stotler notched 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Vikings (7-6, 1-2 Big Sky Conference), who held Idaho to 28.4% shooting from the floor.

Gina Marxen led the Vandals (7-5, 2-1) with 18 points on six 3-pointers.

Walla Walla 63, CC Spokane 43: Sailor Liefke scored 21 points, and the Warriors (12-1, 1-0 Northwest Athletic Conference) beat the visiting Sasquatch (7-3, 0-1).

Holly Golenor added 15 points for Walla Walla.

Koyama Young paced CCS with nine points.

The Sasquatch were limited to 32.7% shooting from the floor and 14.3% from beyond the 3-point line.

North Idaho 67, Big Bend 62: Sydnie Peterson notched 16 points, Anna Schrade added 15 points, eight steals and seven rebounds, and the host Cardinals (7-5, 1-0 NWAC ) topped the Vikings (8-6, 0-1).

NIC forced 24 turnovers while committing only six.

Anna Yarbro scored a game-high 17 for Big Bend.

Men’s basketball

Garrett White totaled 24 points and eight rebounds, and CC Spokane defeated host Walla Walla 81-73.

Kaeleb Johnson added 19 points and Austin White scored 16 for the Sasquatch (11-3, 1-0 NWAC).

Jake Poulton had 23 points and eight assists for the Warriors (6-7, 0-1).

North Idaho 107, Big Bend 74: N’Keil Nelson scored 22 points on 11-of-14 shooting, and the Cardinals (13-1, 1-0 NWAC) beat the visiting Vikings (6-9, 0-1).

Nate Pryor totaled 18 points and five assists and Yusuf Mohamed had 15 points for NIC, which shot 56.4% from the floor.

Jahvontae’ Jones tallied a team-best 19 points for Big Bend.

