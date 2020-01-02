Area college basketball: Portland State women hand Idaho first Big Sky loss

From staff reports

Desirae Hansen tallied 21 points, Kylie Jimenez added 12 points and nine assists, and Portland State defeated Idaho 74-53 Thursday in Portland.

Jordan Stotler notched 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Vikings (7-6, 1-2 Big Sky Conference), who held Idaho to 28.4% shooting from the floor.

Gina Marxen led the Vandals (7-5, 2-1) with 18 points on six 3-pointers.

Walla Walla 63, CC Spokane 43: Sailor Liefke scored 21 points, and the Warriors (12-1, 1-0 Northwest Athletic Conference) beat the visiting Sasquatch (7-3, 0-1).

Holly Golenor added 15 points for Walla Walla.

Koyama Young paced CCS with nine points.

The Sasquatch were limited to 32.7% shooting from the floor and 14.3% from beyond the 3-point line.

North Idaho 67, Big Bend 62: Sydnie Peterson notched 16 points, Anna Schrade added 15 points, eight steals and seven rebounds, and the host Cardinals (7-5, 1-0 NWAC ) topped the Vikings (8-6, 0-1).

NIC forced 24 turnovers while committing only six.

Anna Yarbro scored a game-high 17 for Big Bend.

Men’s basketball

Garrett White totaled 24 points and eight rebounds, and CC Spokane defeated host Walla Walla 81-73.

Kaeleb Johnson added 19 points and Austin White scored 16 for the Sasquatch (11-3, 1-0 NWAC).

Jake Poulton had 23 points and eight assists for the Warriors (6-7, 0-1).

North Idaho 107, Big Bend 74: N’Keil Nelson scored 22 points on 11-of-14 shooting, and the Cardinals (13-1, 1-0 NWAC) beat the visiting Vikings (6-9, 0-1).

Nate Pryor totaled 18 points and five assists and Yusuf Mohamed had 15 points for NIC, which shot 56.4% from the floor.

Jahvontae’ Jones tallied a team-best 19 points for Big Bend.