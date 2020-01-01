USC looks to extend winning streak vs. Washington State in Pac-12 opener
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 1, 2020
USC (11-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at Washington State (9-4, 0-0)
Beasley Coliseum, Pullman; Thursday, 7:30 p.m., (Pac-12 Networks, 920-AM).
Bottom line: Southern California looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. USC has won by an average of 14 points in its last six wins over the Cougars. WSU’s last win in the series (70-66) came on Feb. 25, 2015.
Plenty of experience: Sophomore CJ Elleby, and seniors Jeff Pollard and Jervae Robinson have collectively scored 48% of WSU’s points this season. For USC, the quartet of Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews and Isaiah Mobley has combined to account for 66% of all the Trojans’ scoring.
Effective Elleby: Elleby has connected on 29.3% of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.9% of his foul shots this season.
Unbeaten when: The Cougars are 9-0 when holding opponents to 46.7% or worse from the field, and 0-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Trojans are 9-0 when recording at least 10 offensive rebounds and 2-2 when they fall short of that total.
Long-range threat: USC’s Mathews has attempted 81 3-pointers and connected on 37%, and is 9 for 23 over the past three games.
Did you know?: WSU has turned the ball over on 15.5% of its possessions this season, the eighth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11 times per game.
