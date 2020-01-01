Reader photo: Sneaking into the New Year
Wed., Jan. 1, 2020
Jenna Domitrovich took this photo of a harbor seal near the San Juan Islands in November. “This little harbor seal was trying to sneak up on us when we visited the San Juan Islands on Thanksgiving day,” she said.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com