On the air

Wed., Jan. 1, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast … ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: James Madison at NC Wilmington … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: North Texas at Western Kentucky … ESPN
5 p.m.: Illinois at Michigan State … FS1
5:30 p.m.: Dayton at La Salle … CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah … Pac-12
6 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Jacksonville State at Morehead State … ESPNU
7 p.m.: UCLA at Washington … FS1
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland … KHQ
7:30 p.m.: USC at Washington State … Pac-12
8 p.m.: California at Stanford … ESPN2
8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Francisco … ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Utah at Chicago … Root (Comcast only)
5 p.m.: Golden State at Minnesota … NBA
7:30 p.m.: Detroit at L.A. Clippers … NBA
Football, high school
3 p.m.: Under Armour All-America Game … ESPN2
Football, college bowls
Noon: Birmingham, Boston College vs. Cincinnati … ESPN
4 p.m.: Gator, Indiana at Tennessee … ESPN
Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders … NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado … NBC Sports
Hockey, IIHF World Juniors
3:30 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Russia … NHL
6 a.m.: Canada vs. Slovakia … NHL
8:30 a.m.: United States vs. Finland … NHL
11 a.m.: Sweden vs. Czech Republic … NHL
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer, men
11:55 a.m.: Sheffield United at Liverpool … NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6:30 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho … 700-AM
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland … 103.5-FM
7:30 p.m.: USC at Washington State … 920-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU … 790-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
