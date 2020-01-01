On the air

SWX Home
Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast … ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: James Madison at NC Wilmington … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: North Texas at Western Kentucky … ESPN

5 p.m.: Illinois at Michigan State … FS1

5:30 p.m.: Dayton at La Salle … CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah … Pac-12

6 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Jacksonville State at Morehead State … ESPNU

7 p.m.: UCLA at Washington … FS1

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland … KHQ

7:30 p.m.: USC at Washington State … Pac-12

8 p.m.: California at Stanford … ESPN2

8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Francisco … ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Utah at Chicago … Root (Comcast only)

5 p.m.: Golden State at Minnesota … NBA

7:30 p.m.: Detroit at L.A. Clippers … NBA

Football, high school

3 p.m.: Under Armour All-America Game … ESPN2

Football, college bowls

Noon: Birmingham, Boston College vs. Cincinnati … ESPN

4 p.m.: Gator, Indiana at Tennessee … ESPN

Golf

3 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders … NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado … NBC Sports

Hockey, IIHF World Juniors

3:30 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Russia … NHL

6 a.m.: Canada vs. Slovakia … NHL

8:30 a.m.: United States vs. Finland … NHL

11 a.m.: Sweden vs. Czech Republic … NHL

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer, men

11:55 a.m.: Sheffield United at Liverpool … NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6:30 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho … 700-AM

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland … 103.5-FM

7:30 p.m.: USC at Washington State … 920-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU … 790-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

