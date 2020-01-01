Georgetown transfer James Akinjo, who showed interest in Gonzaga, commits to Arizona

Georgetown transfer James Akinjo, who was reportedly interested in Gonzaga, announced early Wednesday morning his commitment to Arizona.

Akinjo posted on Instagram five minutes into the new year that he was “1000 percent committed” to the Wildcats.

Akinjo left Georgetown nearly a month ago. The sophomore guard averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists, nearly matching his 13.4 points and 5.2 assists last season when he was named Big East Freshman of the Year.

The Oakland native attended Gonzaga’s 84-80 win over Arizona in Tucson on Dec. 14. Akinjo didn’t take any other visits. The mid-year transfer will be required to sit out fall semester before becoming eligible next season.

The Zags will have to restock their backcourt next season after losing seniors Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge. Sophomore guard Joel Ayayi has had a breakout season after playing limited minutes last season.

Gonzaga adds combo guard Dominick Harris and wing Julian Strawther in its 2020 recruiting class. Both are having outstanding senior seasons and are ranked in the top 70 by 247sports and ESPN.

Minneapolis two-sport star Jalen Suggs is expected to announce his future plans Saturday. The Zags are considered the frontrunner by 247sports for Suggs, a 6-foot-5 guard and standout quarterback who is also reportedly considering professional options. Suggs is No. 6 in ESPN’s top 100.

Forward Paolo Banchero, a top-five recruit in the 2021 class from Seattle, is scheduled to visit Gonzaga on Jan. 18-19.