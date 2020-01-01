Area Sports Menu for Thursday, January 2

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m.; USC at Washington State, 7:30. WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Portland State at Idaho, 6:30 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Walla Walla, Big Bend at North Idaho, both 7:30 p.m.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at BYU, 6 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Portland State, 7 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Walla Walla, Big Bend at North Idaho, both 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: Lake City Invite: Columbia River vs. North Central, 2 p.m.; Heritage vs. Coeur d’Alene, 3:30 p.m.; Rogers (Puyallup) vs. Post Falls, 5:15; Mead vs. Lake City, 7. Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Oregon: Mt. Spokane vs. Sandy (Oregon), 7 p.m. Nonleague: Colfax at Oakesdale, 5 p.m.; Shadle Park at West Valley (Yakima), 7.

High school girls: Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic in Queen Creek, Arizona: Red Mountain vs. Gonzaga Prep, 3 p.m. Timberline Holiday Tournament: Lake City vs. Timberline, 8 p.m. Nonleague: Lakeland at Coeur d’Alene, 5 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.