Women’s college basketball: Lizzy Klinker scores 23 in Idaho victory

From staff reports

Lizzy Klinker led four Idaho players scoring in double figures with 23 points, and the Vandals defeated Southern Idaho 70-57 in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at the Cowan Spectrum in Moscow, Idaho.

Klinker made 10 of 17 shots from the field for the Vandals (18-9, 13-5 Big Sky). Gina Marxen added 15 points, and Beyonce Bea and Natalie Klinker each scored 11.

Rebecca Cardenas scored 25 points for the Thunderbirds (16-11, 10-8), and Jessica Chatman had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Idaho is second place in the conference standings with two road games remaining in the regular season. The Vandals visit Weber State on Wednesday and third-place Idaho State on Friday.

Northern Colorado 67, Eastern Washington 61: Micayla Isenbart scored 24 points, and the Bears (12-15, 8-10 Big Sky) rebounded from a 10-point halftime deficit for the win over the host Eagles (4-23, 3-15) at Reese Court.

Alisha Davis added 19 points for the Bears.

Jessica McDowell-White scored 17 points for the Eagles. Jenna Dick and Leya DePriest tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively, for EWU, which led 32-22 through two quarters but was outscored 30-18 in the third period.