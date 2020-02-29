WCC roundup: Yoeli Childs scores career-high 38 as No. 17 BYU wins 9th straight

Associated Press

Yoeli Childs scored a career-high 38 points, and No. 17 BYU completed a perfect February as it rallied for an 81-64 victory over Pepperdine on Saturday in Malibu, California.

The Cougars trailed 37-32 before they went on an 11-3 run to seize control and extend their winning streak to nine. Childs, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, keyed the rally with eight straight points and also scored 12 of the Cougars’ first 22 points in the second half.

Pepperdine was within four at 54-50 midway through the second half before BYU put it out of reach with a 10-3 run.

Childs also had 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double and 44th of his career. His previous high in points was 33 against Saint Mary’s in 2018.

Zac Seljaas added 12 points, and Jake Toolson 11 for the Cougars (24-7, 13-3 West Coast Conference), who wrapped up the second seed and a double bye for the conference tournament.

Kessler Edwards led the Waves (15-15, 8-8) with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Skylar Chavez scored 11.

BYU gets a bye into the WCC Tournament semifinals as the No. 2 seed while sixth-seeded Pepperine will play the Santa Clara/Portland winner in the second round Friday in Las Vegas.

Santa Clara 73, Portland 68: DJ Mitchell scored a career-high 25 points as the Broncos (19-12, 6-10) edged the Pilots (9-22, 1-15) in Santa Clara, California.

Keshawn Justice added 20 points for the Broncos.

Mitchell shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. Justice also had eight rebounds.

Tahj Eaddy had 15 points for Santa Clara, which snapped its six-game losing streak. Jalen Williams added seven rebounds.

Jacob Tryon had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Pilots, who have lost 14 consecutive games.

The teams meet again in the first round of the conference tournament on Thursday.

San Francisco 69, Loyola Marymount 67: Jordan Ratinho scored 17 points, and the Dons (20-11, 9-7) held off the Lions (10-20, 4-12) in a wild finish in Los Angeles.

Khalil Shabazz added 16 points for the Dons, who have 20 wins for the fourth straight season.

Jordan Bell scored a career-high 25 points to lead LMU. Keli Leaupepe added 16 points.

LMU opens the conference tournament against San Diego on Thursday with the winner advancing to take on USF on Friday.

Pacific 71, San Diego 64: Jahlil Tripp had 22 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Tigers (23-9, 11-5) topped the Toreros (9-22, 2-14).

Tripp shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. Justin Moore added nine points and six rebounds for Pacific.

Braun Hartfield had 17 points for the Toreros, whose losing streak stretched to five games. James Jean-Marie added 12 points. Finn Sullivan had 11 points.

Pacific earned the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament, advancing to Friday’s quarterfinals.