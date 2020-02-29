Gonzaga Basketball
Updates: No. 3 Gonzaga hosts Saint Mary’s for Senior Night

Follow along here as the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-2, 14-1) host the Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-6, 11-4) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 7. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

Senior Night

Key matchup

Braun Hartfield and the rest of his San Diego teammates had a rough night Jan. 9 in a 94-50 loss at home to Gonzaga.

Hartfield bounced back quickly and ranks as one of the hotter players in the conference entering the rematch. The 6-foot-6 transfer from Youngstown State has averaged 20.2 points in six February games, elevating his season average to 14.6. He’s shooting nearly 48% from the field in that stretch with three 20-point efforts.

Hartfield had nine points on 4-of-13 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and committed four turnovers in the first meeting. He’s been in double figures in 10 of the last 11 games. He made 40% of his 3-point attempts over a five-game stretch before going 0 of 5 against Saint Mary’s last Saturday.

Hartfield scores in a variety of ways. He shoots 50% inside the arc. He’s made a team-high 48 3-pointers on 33.3% accuracy. His 116 free throws are 41 more than his closest teammate.

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert will likely defend Hartfield after having success in the first meeting. Joel Ayayi and Admon Gilder are potential options.

Leaders

 
POINTS PPG FG% FT%
SMC: Jordan Ford 20.9 48.5 82.0
GU: Filip Petrusev 17.5 56.1 64.7

 
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP
SMC: Malik Fitts 7.2 6.2 1.0
GU: Filip Petrusev 7.8 5.5 2.3

 
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
SMC: Tommy Kuhse 3.9 1.6 25.4
GU: Ryan Woolridge 4.5 2.1 32.6

Team stats

 
  SMC GU
Points 75.9 87.8
Points allowed 65.8 67.3
Field goal% 48.3 51.3
Rebounds 32.5 40.7
Assists 12.3 17.2
Blocks 2.1 4.0
Steals 6.5 7.7
Streak Won 4 Won 1

Game preview

More on the Zags

Follow along with the Zags

