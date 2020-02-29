Updates: No. 3 Gonzaga hosts Saint Mary’s for Senior Night

Follow along here as the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-2, 14-1) host the Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-6, 11-4) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 7. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

Senior Night

Humor, upbeat personality have been best medicine for Gonzaga senior Killian Tillie Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie acknowledges all of his injuries from the past four years have been a “pain in the butt,” but thankfully his funny bone has been immune. | Read more »

Admon Gilder, Ryan Woolridge make most of one season at Gonzaga Admon Gilder, Ryan Woolridge and Killian Tillie got a head start on Senior Night with their families already in town for Thursday night’s blowout win over San Diego. | Read more »

Key matchup

Braun Hartfield and the rest of his San Diego teammates had a rough night Jan. 9 in a 94-50 loss at home to Gonzaga.

Hartfield bounced back quickly and ranks as one of the hotter players in the conference entering the rematch. The 6-foot-6 transfer from Youngstown State has averaged 20.2 points in six February games, elevating his season average to 14.6. He’s shooting nearly 48% from the field in that stretch with three 20-point efforts.

Hartfield had nine points on 4-of-13 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and committed four turnovers in the first meeting. He’s been in double figures in 10 of the last 11 games. He made 40% of his 3-point attempts over a five-game stretch before going 0 of 5 against Saint Mary’s last Saturday.

Hartfield scores in a variety of ways. He shoots 50% inside the arc. He’s made a team-high 48 3-pointers on 33.3% accuracy. His 116 free throws are 41 more than his closest teammate.

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert will likely defend Hartfield after having success in the first meeting. Joel Ayayi and Admon Gilder are potential options.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% SMC: Jordan Ford 20.9 48.5 82.0 GU: Filip Petrusev 17.5 56.1 64.7

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP SMC: Malik Fitts 7.2 6.2 1.0 GU: Filip Petrusev 7.8 5.5 2.3

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG SMC: Tommy Kuhse 3.9 1.6 25.4 GU: Ryan Woolridge 4.5 2.1 32.6

Team stats

SMC GU Points 75.9 87.8 Points allowed 65.8 67.3 Field goal% 48.3 51.3 Rebounds 32.5 40.7 Assists 12.3 17.2 Blocks 2.1 4.0 Steals 6.5 7.7 Streak Won 4 Won 1

Game preview

Gonzaga closes regular season against rival Saint Mary’s on Senior Night But first things first. Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 West Coast Conference) wants to put a bow on a stellar regular season with a win over the Gaels (24-6, 11-4) in the last home game for seniors Killian Tillie, Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge. | Read more »

More on the Zags

John Blanchette: Those in the know share some ‘Mo-mentos’ from Adam Morrison’s storied Gonzaga career Adam Morrison had his Senior Night on Thursday, 13 years delayed. | Read more »

Two top-20 Class of 2021 recruits visiting Gonzaga this week Gonzaga has another big recruiting weekend coming up with visits from two top 20 prospects in the 2021 class. | Read more »

Where Gonzaga rates in the chase for WCC’s individual awards This season? Gonzaga (27-2, 13-1 WCC) is on pace for another outright conference title, but there doesn’t appear to be any locks as far as projecting individual awards winners. The Zags could literally sweep again or even get shut out, though neither of those scenarios seems likely. | Read more »

Analysis: Gonzaga routs San Diego 94-59, claims outright WCC championship Some of those issues resurfaced in the first half against San Diego, but the third-ranked Bulldogs fought through it with a tidy second half and cruised to a 94-59 victory Thursday in front of 6,000 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more »