Updates: No. 3 Gonzaga hosts Saint Mary’s for Senior Night

Braun Hartfield and the rest of his San Diego teammates had a rough night Jan. 9 in a 94-50 loss at home to Gonzaga.
Hartfield bounced back quickly and ranks as one of the hotter players in the conference entering the rematch. The 6-foot-6 transfer from Youngstown State has averaged 20.2 points in six February games, elevating his season average to 14.6. He’s shooting nearly 48% from the field in that stretch with three 20-point efforts.
Hartfield had nine points on 4-of-13 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and committed four turnovers in the first meeting. He’s been in double figures in 10 of the last 11 games. He made 40% of his 3-point attempts over a five-game stretch before going 0 of 5 against Saint Mary’s last Saturday.
Hartfield scores in a variety of ways. He shoots 50% inside the arc. He’s made a team-high 48 3-pointers on 33.3% accuracy. His 116 free throws are 41 more than his closest teammate.
Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert will likely defend Hartfield after having success in the first meeting. Joel Ayayi and Admon Gilder are potential options.
Leaders
POINTS
PPG
FG%
FT%
SMC: Jordan Ford
20.9
48.5
82.0
GU: Filip Petrusev
17.5
56.1
64.7
REBOUNDS
RPG
DRPG
ORGP
SMC: Malik Fitts
7.2
6.2
1.0
GU: Filip Petrusev
7.8
5.5
2.3
ASSISTS
APG
TOPG
MPG
SMC: Tommy Kuhse
3.9
1.6
25.4
GU: Ryan Woolridge
4.5
2.1
32.6
Team stats
SMC
GU
Points
75.9
87.8
Points allowed
65.8
67.3
Field goal%
48.3
51.3
Rebounds
32.5
40.7
Assists
12.3
17.2
Blocks
2.1
4.0
Steals
6.5
7.7
Streak
Won 4
Won 1
