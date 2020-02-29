Ty Smith scores two late goals, Spokane Chiefs beat Tri-City 4-3 in shootout

From staff reports

Ty Smith continued his torrid play Saturday night.

Smith scored 51 seconds apart late in the third period and the Spokane Chiefs went on to defeat the visiting Tri-City Americans 4-3 in a shootout for their sixth consecutive Western Hockey League victory.

Smith had eight points – three goals, five assists – in a 9-2 victory Friday against Seattle to equal a franchise record for a defenseman.

With the Chiefs trailing 3-1 against the rival Americans, Smith scored at 15:37 and 16:28 of the third to force overtime.

Spokane goaltender James Porter Jr., a native of Bonners Ferry, stopped 16 of 19 shots through overtime and all three Tri-City attempts in the shootout.

Luke Toporowski also scored for the Chiefs, tying the score at 1 at 2:31 of the second.

Tri-City goalie Tayln Boyko made 54 saves.