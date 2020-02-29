Ty Smith scores two late goals, Spokane Chiefs beat Tri-City 4-3 in shootout
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 29, 2020
Ty Smith continued his torrid play Saturday night.
Smith scored 51 seconds apart late in the third period and the Spokane Chiefs went on to defeat the visiting Tri-City Americans 4-3 in a shootout for their sixth consecutive Western Hockey League victory.
Smith had eight points – three goals, five assists – in a 9-2 victory Friday against Seattle to equal a franchise record for a defenseman.
With the Chiefs trailing 3-1 against the rival Americans, Smith scored at 15:37 and 16:28 of the third to force overtime.
Spokane goaltender James Porter Jr., a native of Bonners Ferry, stopped 16 of 19 shots through overtime and all three Tri-City attempts in the shootout.
Luke Toporowski also scored for the Chiefs, tying the score at 1 at 2:31 of the second.
Tri-City goalie Tayln Boyko made 54 saves.
