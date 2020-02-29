Southern Utah snaps 5-game skid, cruises past Idaho, 87-55
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 29, 2020
CEDAR CITY, Utah – Cameron Oluyitan had 22 points as Southern Utah cruised past Idaho 87-55 on Saturday night.
Dre Marin had 13 points for Southern Utah (15-14, 8-10 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Dwayne Morgan added 10 points. Maizen Fausett had seven rebounds.
Southern Utah dominated the first half and led 43-15 at the break. The Vandals’ 15 points in the first half were a season low.
Scott Blakney had 17 points for the Vandals (7-22, 3-15), whose losing streak reached five games. Trevon Allen added 17 points.
The Thunderbirds improved to 2-0 against the Vandals this season. Southern Utah defeated Idaho 73-45 on Jan. 27.
Idaho matches up against Weber State at home on Thursday.
