SWX Home
Sports >  Idaho basketball

Southern Utah snaps 5-game skid, cruises past Idaho, 87-55

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 29, 2020

Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Cameron Oluyitan had 22 points as Southern Utah cruised past Idaho 87-55 on Saturday night.

Dre Marin had 13 points for Southern Utah (15-14, 8-10 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Dwayne Morgan added 10 points. Maizen Fausett had seven rebounds.

Southern Utah dominated the first half and led 43-15 at the break. The Vandals’ 15 points in the first half were a season low.

Scott Blakney had 17 points for the Vandals (7-22, 3-15), whose losing streak reached five games. Trevon Allen added 17 points.

The Thunderbirds improved to 2-0 against the Vandals this season. Southern Utah defeated Idaho 73-45 on Jan. 27.

Idaho matches up against Weber State at home on Thursday.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Idaho basketball

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.