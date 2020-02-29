Senior Standout: Centerville’s Teigan Isakson

By Leo Goldman SWX

It’s a call no one ever wants to get.

“He tells me that there’s been an accident.” Said Josh Isakson

Teigan Isakson’s mom Stephanie died in a car accident nearly five years ago. The bond between a mother and son is a strong one. The bond between Stephanie and Teigan, even stronger. Teigan was diagnosed with childhood leukemia.

“She was by my side no matter what through thick and thin. She was my person and it’s tough to lose someone like that.” Said Teigan Isakson

Now, after a clean bill of health and nearly 5 years after her death, Teigan is using his own experience to help others. He’s a student grief counselor at Centerville, talking with other students about grief, loss and anything else to help them through tough times.

“He’s one of the main reasons I did take the coaching job, or at least apply for it. It can be a battle because you’re a coach and a parent, and you’re trying to separate the two, we try and separate a lot of that at home.” Said Josh.

In addition to helping others deal with adversity, Teigan is helping his teammates on the court, right alongside his dad Josh

“He’s a lot harder on me than most people, but he’s a good guy and a good coach and I like playing for him and I wouldn’t ever change that.” Said Teigan.

In his last go around with the miners, Teigan’s been a top scorer for Centerville all season long and carried that tradition into divisionals last weekend. Teigan led the miners to a third place finish, with both his parents looking on.

“I guarantee you she’s been at everything anyways and she would want him to keep going, she was that kind of person.” Said Josh.

“I can tell you that night at the consolation game, she was there and that was a special thing for me.” Said Teigan.

As for after graduation, Teigan said that just like he’s done for years, he’s just going to let things play out and see what life has in store for him.