Jacob Davison carries Eastern Washington over Northern Colorado 68-64

Associated Press

GREELEY, Colo. – Jacob Davison scored 24 points as Eastern Washington defeated Northern Colorado 68-64 on Saturday night.

The Eagles (21-8, 14-4) began the night tied with the Bears (20-9, 13-5) and Montana for first place in the Big Sky Conference. Montana (18-11, 14-4) remained in the tie with a 79-71 win at Sacramento State.

Mason Peatling added 20 points for the Eagles. Peatling also had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Ellis Magnuson added 16 points for EWU, which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Kim Aiken Jr. added seven points and 12 rebounds.

Jonah Radebaugh had 21 points and seven assists for the Bears, whose five-game winning streak ended. Bodie Hume added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Eagles also defeated Northern Colorado 89-84 on Jan. 27.