Idaho state wrestling: Post Falls captures state title

From staff reports

NAMPA, Idaho – For the third year in a row and fifth time in six years, Post Falls took home the title in Idaho 5A State wrestling at the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday.

The Trojans (213 points) held off Highland by four points for the crown.

Late wins in the 152- and 145-pound weight classes gave Post Falls the title.

A.J. De La Rosa (145) defeated Highland’s Kael Cordingley 10-2 in the title match.

In the 152 final, Ethan Miller beat Jett Nelson of Centennial 10-0.

Post Falls’ Roddy Romero (106), Lane Reardon (126) and Isaac Jensen (132) all placed second.

Coeur d’Alene took fourth with 188.5 points, and Lake City was fifth with 177.

Drew Roberts (138) of Coeur d’Alene won his title match, beating Madison’s Tyson Clark by technical fall. Roberts became a state champion wrestler in three states after grabbing titles in Oregon and Washington the past two seasons.

CdA’s Gunner Giulio (160) beat Eagle’s Luke Chapman 10-4 in the title match.

Lewiston’s Tristan Bremer won the 106 title, 2-1 in overtime over Romero of Post Falls.

For Lake City, Matthew Whitcomb (182) defeated Lewiston’s Reuben Thill 12-5 for the title, Owen Hughes (285) edged Skyview’s Josiah Lara 2-1 for the title, and Seth Nutting (170) was a runner-up.

In 4A, Lakeland was a fourth-place finisher with 149.5 points. Lakeland’s Colton Boettcher pinned Vallivue’s Zuriel Angulo for the 170 crown.

The Hawks’ Alex Edelblute (126) and Ryan Quimby (160) both placed second.

At 220, Moscow’s Logan Kearney placed second.

In 3A, Timberlake finished third with 163 points.

St. Maries took home eighth place in 2A with 96 points.