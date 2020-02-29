Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Gaels

Offensive MVP

Junior wing Corey Kispert buried 4 of 5 3-point attempts and scored 20 points. He had seven points, all at seemingly timely moments, to help keep Gonzaga even at 34 at halftime. Kispert came through with eight points in GU’s 10-0 run that pushed the Zags on top 52-42 in the second half.

Defensive MVP

Senior Admon Gilder lined up against several Gaels and showed off his defensive versatility. Gilder did a nice job on Malik Fitts, SMC’s second-leading scorer, but he also had stints on Gaels wings and guards Jordan Ford and Kristers Zoriks.

Key moment

Gonzaga rattled off 10 straight points to break a 42-all tie early in the second half. Kispert started and closed the run with 3-pointers to put Gonzaga on top 52-42. In between, Kispert added another field goal, and Ryan Woolridge bulled inside on 6-foot-8 Fitts for a layup.