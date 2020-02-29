Girls regionals: West Valley downed by No. 1 Lynden in State 2A regional; 2B No. 1 Liberty rolls to quarters
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 29, 2020
Ruby Vander Haak scored 16 points and No. 1 Lynden beat No. 8 West Valley 48-36 in a State 2A regional round game at Mount Vernon HS on Saturday.
The Lions (23-1) advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday. The Eagles (18-5) face a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
Hailey Marlow led West Valley with 15 points and Nevaeh Sherwood scored 10.
1A
Elma 39, Deer Park 38: Jalyn Sackrider scored 13 points and the No. 12 Eagles (17-6) eliminated the No. 13 Stags (18-7) in a loser-out at Tumwater HS.
Taylor Lyons led Deer Park with 17 points and Havelah Fairbanks added nine.
Elma advanced to a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
2B
Liberty 66, Tri-Cities Prep 47: Maisie Burnham scored 27 points and the No. 1 Lancers (23-1) beat the No. 8 Jaguars (19-7) in a regional at West Valley HS.
Liberty moved on to a quarterfinal on Thursday. Tri-Cities Prep faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
Aleena Cook added 19 points for Liberty. McKenna Martinez led Tri-Cities Prep with 23 points.
St. George’s 67, Orcas Island 27: Cambrie Rickard scored 19 points and the No. 9 Dragons (21-5) eliminated the No. 16 Vikings (13-10) in a loser-out at Mt. Spokane HS.
St. George’s advanced to a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
Annika Begquist added 16 points for St. George’s.
Colfax 58, Brewster 27: Kierstyn York and Skylre Sakamoto-Howell scored 14 points apiece and the No. 12 Bulldogs (17-8) beat the No. 13 Bears (17-8) in a loser-out at University HS.
Sydney Berquist added 10 points for Colfax, which advanced to a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
Northwest Christian 45, Waterville-Mansfield 40: The No. 14 Crusaders (17-10) eliminated the No. 11 Shockers (19-5) in a loser-out at Wenatchee HS.
NWC moved on to a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
1B
Pomeroy 60, Wellpinit 39: The No. 1 Pirates (21-1) beat the No. 8 Redskins (16-7) in a regional at Richland HS.
Pomeroy advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday. Wellpinit faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
Inchelium 30, Curlew 28: Mia Pakootas scored 15 points and the No. 2 Hornets (22-2) beat the No. 7 Cougars (19-7) in a regional at West Valley HS.
Inchelium advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday.
Curlew, which faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday, was led by Korin Baker with 12 points.
Yakama Nation Tribal 51, Oakesdale 33: Jada Liulamaga scored 19 points and the No. 6 Eagles (18-6) beat the No. 3 Nighthawks (16-8) in a regional at West Valley HS.
Yakama Nation advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday. Oakesdale faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
Jessie and LouEllen Reed scored eight apiece for Oakesdale.
