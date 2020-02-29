College baseball: Ryan Sullivan sparks Gonzaga in win over South Alabama

From staff reports

Gonzaga battled back from an early hole and ran away late in a 13-3 victory over South Alabama in a nonconference college baseball game Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

Ryan Sullivan’s two-run double in the sixth inning gave the Bulldogs (3-7) a 4-3 lead. Gonzaga tacked on two more runs in the eighth before a seven-run outburst in the ninth sealed the outcome.

Ernie Yake was 3 for 5 to spur the Bulldogs’ 18-hit attack. Sullivan, Tyler Rando, Brett Harris, Stephen Lund, Alex Shanks and Mason Marenco each had two hits for the Zags, who trailed 3-1 through two innings.

Alek Jacob struck out 11 and walked six in 6 1/3 innings pitched to improve to 1-1. He limited the Jaguars (6-6) to five hits and no earned runs.

Washington State 10, Rutgers 2: Justin Van De Brake hit a grand slam in the third inning to break a 1-all tie, and the Cougars (5-5) earned a nonconference victory over the Scarlet Knights (4-5) in Peoria, Arizona.

Van De Brake finished with five RBIs, and Kodie Kolden was 4 for 4 with an RBI for WSU. A.J. Block (1-1) earned the win, striking out 10 and allowing four hits over six innings.

Preston Clifford and Tyler Lasch each added two hits for WSU, which had 11 total.

Tim Dezzi was 2 for 4 for the Scarlet Knights.

Whitworth 14-16, Whitman 5-11: Cody Simmons recorded seven hits and nine RBIs over two games to guide the host Pirates (9-3, 2-0 Northwest Conference) to a sweep over the Blues (4-8, 3-2) at Merkel Field.

Simmons was 3 for 5 with three RBIs in the opener. Dawson Warner also had three hits and three RBIs, and Grayson O’Neil and Jaxsen Sweum each added three hits for the Pirates. O’Neil, Luke Bruno and Liam Fitzpatrick each homered.

Simmons was 4 for 5 with six RBIs in the second game. Joe Howell was 4 for 4 for Whitworth.