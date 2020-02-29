Boys regionals: Tru Allen leads Clarkston into quarterfinals with win over Toppenish
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 29, 2020
Clarkston 53, Toppenish 49: Tru Allen scored 27 points and the No. 7 Bantams (18-5) beat the No. 2 Wildcats (21-2) in a State 2A regional game at Eisenhower HS.
Clarkston advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday while Toppenish faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
2B
Liberty 66, White Swan 51: Van Ricker scored 28 points and the No.1 Lancers (24-0) beat the No. 8 Cougars (18-7) in a regional at West Valley HS. Tayshawn Colvin added 16 points for Liberty.
Liberty advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday. White Swan faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
Devin Sampson-Craig led White Swan with 18 points.
St. George’s 43, Onalaska 37: Dan Rigsby scored 21 points to pass the career 1,000-point mark and the No. 2 Dragons (20-4) beat the No. 7 Loggers (20-7) in a regional at Mt. Spokane HS.
Nico Morales added 11 points with 13 rebounds for St. George’s, which advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday. Onalaska faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
Carter Whitehead led Onalaska with 10 points.
Colfax 69, Oroville 58: John Lustig scored 21 points and the No. 9 Bulldogs (19-7) eliminated the No. 16 Hornets (12-13) in a regional round loser-out at University HS.
Blake Holman scored 18 points and Hunter Claassen added 16 for Colfax, which advances to a first-round loser-out game on Wednesday.
Julian Lopez led Oroville with 21 points.
Kettle Falls 47, Darrington 35: Matthew Thompson scored 12 points and the No. 12 Bulldogs (17-10) eliminated the No. 13 Loggers (17-7) in a loser-out at Mt. Spokane HS.
Kettle Falls advances to a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
Caleb Rivera led Darrington with 17 points.
1B
Odessa 65, Oakesdale 32: Ryan Moffet scored 20 points, Camden Weber had 14 and Marcus King added 12 and the No. 1 Tigers (24-0) beat the No. 8 Nighthawks (18-5) in a regional at West Valley HS.
Odessa advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday while Oakesdale faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
Matthew Hockett led Oakesdale with 14 points.
Selkirk 64, Tacoma Baptist 46: Jay Link scored 16 points and the No. 13 Rangers (16-8) eliminated the No. 12 Crusaders (18-9) in a loser-out at Rogers (Puyallup) HS. Ryan Zimmerman added 15 points for Selkirk and Ty Taylor scored 12.
Selkirk advances to a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
Matt Kissel led Tacoma Baptist with 12 points.
Garfield-Palouse 79, Chief Kitsap Academy 51: Blake Jones scored 26 points and the No. 11 Vikings (18-6) eliminated the No. 14 Bears (13-7) in a loser-out at University HS. Austin Jones added 19 points for Garfield-Palouse and Ethan Hawkins scored 14.
Gar-Pal advances to a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.
Josh Bagley led Chief Kitsap Academy with 13 points.
Idaho
Lake City 60, Lewiston 59: Jack Kiesbuy scored the go-ahead with 20 seconds left and the Timberwolves (16-8) eliminated the Bengals (13-9) in the District 1-2 5A second-place game.
Colton Mitchell led LC with 17 points and Kiesbuy finished with 15.
