Boys 4A/3A regionals: No. 8 seeds Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane take top seeds down to the wire

Mason Hill scored 29 points and No. 1 Union edged No. 8 Gonzaga Prep 66-64 in a State 4A regional round game at Battle Ground HS on Saturday.

Union (25-0) advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday while Gonzaga Prep (18-7) faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome.

Liam Lloyd led G-Prep with 32 points, including seven 3-pointers.

Union beat defending 4A champ G-Prep by 18 in January.

“I’m happy with the way the kids competed,” Gonzaga Prep coach Matty McIntyre said. “We obviously made up some ground since the last time. Shows we’ve been working hard and improved as a team.”

“I think sure, we’ve gotten better,” Lloyd said. “We’ve grown as a group, as a team and I think we came in a bit more motivated. We want to make a statement in the tournament and going to the Dome.”

Lloyd’s 3-pointer tied the game at 45 early in the fourth quarter, but the Titans went on a 13-0 run to open it up.

The Bullpups responded with three straight baskets to get it back to a seven-point game with 3 1/2 minutes left.

Lloyd hit a 3 at the 2-minute mark to make it 58-54. Will Reeves popped a 3 with 15.5 seconds left to make it a 3-point game, but Tanner Toolson made a pair at the line and Union hung on.

“I wish the outcome would have been a little different to be rewarded for those efforts, but we’re still in a place where the opportunity is right in front of us,” McIntyre said. “To get an extra day at the Tacoma Dome is always a good thing, so we’ll make the most of it.”

3A

Eastside Catholic 76, Mt. Spokane 70 (OT): Shane Nowell scored 23 points and the No. 1 Crusaders (23-3) outlasted the No. 8 Wildcats (19-5) in overtime in a State 3A regional at Sammamish HS.

Eastside Catholic advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday while Mt. Spokane faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.

Tyson Degenhart led Mt. Spokane with 35 points, JoJo Anderson had 18 and Kilo Simpson added 11.

The Crusaders opened a 10-point lead in the third quarter, but Degenhart went on a personal 8-0 run to make it a two-point game heading to the fourth.

It stayed a one-possession game down the stretch, and Anderson tied it with 32 seconds left to force overtime.

Late in OT, JT Tuimoloau scored an inside basket off a feed from Nolan Hickman, then Hickman converted a pair of free throws to put the Crusaders up. Nowell made a pair with 20.6 seconds left to ice it.

2A

Clarkston 53, Toppenish 49: Tru Allen scored 27 points and the No. 7 Bantams (18-5) beat the No. 2 Wildcats (21-2) in a regional game at Eisenhower HS.

Clarkston advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday while Toppenish faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.

2B

Liberty 66, White Swan 51: Van Ricker scored 28 points and the No.1 Lancers (24-0) beat the No. 8 Cougars (18-7) in a regional at West Valley HS. Tayshawn Colvin added 16 points for Liberty.

Liberty advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday. White Swan faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.

Devin Sampson-Craig led White Swan with 18 points.

St. George’s 43, Onalaska 37: Dan Rigsby scored 21 points to pass the career 1,000-point mark and the No. 2 Dragons (20-4) beat the No. 7 Loggers (20-7) in a regional at Mt. Spokane HS.

Nico Morales added 11 points with 13 rebounds for St. George’s, which advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday. Onalaska faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.

Carter Whitehead led Onalaska with 10 points.

Colfax 69, Oroville 58: John Lustig scored 21 points and the No. 9 Bulldogs (19-7) eliminated the No. 16 Hornets (12-13) in a regional round loser-out at University HS.

Blake Holman scored 18 points and Hunter Claassen added 16 for Colfax, which advanced to a first-round loser-out game on Wednesday.

Julian Lopez led Oroville with 21 points.

Kettle Falls 47, Darrington 35: Matthew Thompson scored 12 points and the No. 12 Bulldogs (17-10) eliminated the No. 13 Loggers (17-7) in a loser-out at Mt. Spokane HS.

Kettle Falls advanced to a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.

Caleb Rivera led Darrington with 17 points.

1B

Odessa 65, Oakesdale 32: Ryan Moffet scored 20 points, Camden Weber had 14 and Marcus King added 12 and the No. 1 Tigers (24-0) beat the No. 8 Nighthawks (18-5) in a regional at West Valley HS.

Odessa advanced to a quarterfinal on Thursday while Oakesdale faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.

Matthew Hockett led Oakesdale with 14 points.

Selkirk 64, Tacoma Baptist 46: Jay Link scored 16 points and the No. 13 Rangers (16-8) eliminated the No. 12 Crusaders (18-9) in a loser-out at Rogers (Puyallup) HS. Ryan Zimmerman added 15 points for Selkirk and Ty Taylor scored 12.

Selkirk moved on to a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.

Matt Kissel led Tacoma Baptist with 12 points.

Garfield-Palouse 79, Chief Kitsap Academy 51: Blake Jones scored 26 points and the No. 11 Vikings (18-6) eliminated the No. 14 Bears (13-7) in a loser-out at University HS. Austin Jones added 19 points for Garfield-Palouse and Ethan Hawkins scored 14.

Gar-Pal advanced to a first-round loser-out on Wednesday.

Josh Bagley led Chief Kitsap Academy with 13 points.

Idaho

Lake City 60, Lewiston 59: Jack Kiesbuy scored the go-ahead bucket with 20 seconds left and the Timberwolves (16-8) eliminated the Bengals (13-9) in the District 1-2 5A second-place game.

Colton Mitchell led LC with 17 points and Kiesbuy finished with 15.