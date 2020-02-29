Area Sports Menu for Sunday, March 1

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Washington State vs. Rutgers in Peoria, Arizona, 9:30 a.m.; Gonzaga at South Alabama, 10; CC Spokane at Lower Columbia (DH), 11. NWC: Whitman at Whitworth, noon.

Basketball

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Oregon State, Washington at Oregon, both noon.

Softball

College: Nonconference: CC Spokane vs. Chemeketa in Richland, 9 a.m.; North Idaho at St. Petersburg (Florida) College (DH), 10; CC Spokane vs. Olympic in Richland, 1 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Pac-12 Last Chance in Federal Way, Washington.

Tennis

College men: Pacific Central Valley Championships in Fresno, California: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, 9 a.m.

College women: Big Sky: Portland State at Eastern Washington, noon.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.