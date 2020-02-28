Women’s Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Arizona women outlast No. 4 Stanford in overtime

Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. – Aari McDonald scored on a driving layup with 8.5 seconds left and had 20 points, lifting No. 13 Arizona to a 73-72 overtime victory against No. 4 Stanford on Friday night.

The Wildcats (23-5, 13-5 Pac-12) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter with a short run in the fourth to take the lead. McDonald had a chance to win it in regulation, but her 3-pointer hit the front rim and bounced out.

Arizona hit consecutive 3-pointers to go up 71-64 in overtime, but the Cardinal answered with an 8-0 run, going up 72-71 on Lexie Hull’s corner 3. After McDonald’s basket gave Arizona the lead in the closing seconds, Kiana Williams’ runner on Stanford’s final shot came up short.

Sam Thomas added 17 points, helping Arizona end a nine-game losing streak to Stanford.

Williams had 27 points for the Cardinal (24-5, 13-4). They had 22 turnovers that led to 23 Arizona points.

No. 3 Oregon 88, Washington State 57

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon celebrated its latest Pac-12 title with a rout of Washington State as Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally dominated inside and Sabrina Ionescu dished out 12 assists.

Hebard had 28 points and 14 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season. Sabally finished with 22 points and seven rebounds without playing in the fourth quarter as Oregon (27-2, 16-1 Pac-12) eliminated any doubt early against the Cougars (11-18, 4-13).

Ionescu added 12 points for Oregon. Jovana Subasic led WSU with 17 points and Borislava Hristova had 14 in the sixth consecutive loss for the Cougars.

The Ducks clinched their third consecutive outright Pac-12 regular-season crown before the game when Arizona defeated Stanford.

The only scare for Oregon came when Hebard and Sabally, fighting for an offensive rebound, went down in a tangle of legs late in the third quarter, hushing the crowd. Sabally walked off the court gingerly and didn’t return.

No. 9 UCLA 62, Colorado 52

LOS ANGELES – Michaela Onyenwere scored 16 points and Japreece Dean added 12 to lead UCLA over Colorado at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins (25-4, 13-4 Pac-12) held the Buffaloes to 23 points in the first half and bounced back from a loss at Washington five days earlier.

Mya Hollingshead had 22 points for Colorado (16-12, 5-12), which has lost 11 consecutive games in the series.

No. 17 Oregon State 75, Washington 61

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Aleah Goodman came off the bench to score 22 points, Taylor Jones had 21 points and eight rebounds for Oregon State.

Goodman hit 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range, and Jones was 8 of 12 from the floor for the Beavers (21-8, 9-8 Pac-12). Mikayla Pivic had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Amber Melgoza scored 34 points for Washington (13-15, 5-12). She moved into 10th place on the Huskies’ career scoring list with 1,676 points.

No. 23 Princeton 81, Brown 39

PRINCETON, N.J. – Bella Alarie had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks and Princeton beat Brown for its 19th straight victory.

Princeton (23-1, 11-0) clinched a share of the Ivy League title with the victory and won outright after Pennsylvania (7-4) later lost to Yale.

Julia Cunningham added 14 points, and Carlie Littlefield 13 for Princeton.

Brown dropped to 8-16 overall and 2-9 in the Ivy League.

No. 24 Arizona State 24, California 54

TEMPE, Ariz. – Jamie Ruden scored 18 points and Eboni Walker had 11 points and 13 rebounds as Arizona State beat California.

Ruden made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and the Sun Devils (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12) went 10 of 17 from the arc. The Golden Bears (10-18, 2-15) made 2 of 8 from 3-point range.

Ja’Tavia Tapley added 11 points for Arizona State, which won four of its last five games.

Cailyn Crocker had 11 points and Evelien Lutje Schipholt added 10 points and seven rebounds for California.