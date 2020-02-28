Third-ranked Oregon starts fast, downs WSU

Associated Press

EUGENE, Oregon — Third-ranked Oregon scored the game’s first 13 points, and Ruthy Hebard scored 28 points for the Ducks in an 88-57 victory over Washington State in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game Friday night.

Jovana Subasic led the Cougars (11-18, 4-13 Pac-12) with 17 points.

Satou Sabally added 22 points for Oregon (27-2, 16-1).