Spokane defenseman Ty Smith records eight points in rout

From staff reports

Spokane’s Ty Smith became the fourth defenseman in team history to score a hat trick, and he assisted on five other goals in the Chiefs’ 9-2 drubbing of Seattle in a Western Hockey League game Friday night at the Arena.

Smith was credited with assists on first-period goals by Eli Zummack and Leif Mattson, and his first two goals sandwiched one by Seattle’s Payton Mount to send the Chiefs into the second period with a healthy 4-1 advantage.

Smith tallied his third goal 12 minutes into the second period to boost his team’s lead to 6-1.

Luke Toporowski scored twice for the Chiefs, who won their fifth consecutive game, and goaltender Lukas Parik made 23 saves.

Jared Cowen (in 2010), Bryan McCabe (1993, 1994) and Mitch Cornett (1986) are the three other defenseman with hat tricks for the Chiefs.